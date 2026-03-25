BUNNY!!, Vietnamese Hit Heads for Worldwide Release

The newest film from director Tran Thanh, who helmed last year's comedy of errors The 4 Rascals, is heading for release in North America, Europe, and Asia tomorrow (Thursday, March 26). Bunny!! (orig. Tho Oi) is described as "a dramatic psychological thriller," and the trailer definitely has dark vibes.

In my review of The 4 Rascals, I noted that the film's sweet and goofy was a bit undermined by its turn towards melodrama before rebounding in its concluding scenes. As the trailer shows, Bunny!! appears to start with a bright, comic, and romantic scenario before turning decidedly darker and menacing.

The official synopsis reveals just a bit more: "Bunny!! is a dramatic psychological thriller centered on a popular relationship advice host whose carefully curated life is upended when she meets a guest with a mysterious personal story, taking them both down a rabbit hole that leads to unimaginable consequences.

"The ensemble cast stars Tran Thanh along with Phao, Lyly, Van Mai Huong, Quoc Anh, Vinh Dam, Phap Kieu, Ali Hoang Duong, Quang Thang, Thanh Lam, BB Tran, Dinh Ngoc Diep, Orange, Gil Le, and Cris Phan."

Per the official release, the film is #1 on the box office charts in its native Vietnam. About the release, it states that it "hits international theaters starting March 26 via specialty distributor, 3388 Films. The rollout begins with Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia (March 26), followed by USA, Canada, UK, Norway, Poland (March 27), France (March 28), then Mongolia and Taiwan Mongolia in May 22, with more countries underway. "

Check out the trailer below. Visit the official site for more information.