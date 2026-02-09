PUKE BITCH Teaser Trailer Exclusive: Horror Thriller Series to Premiere at Slamdance Next Week

A potential psychological horror/thriller series, Puke Bitch, is premiering its pilot at the Slamdance Film Festival next week, on February 20th. And we are sorry to say that all screenings at the festival are already sold out.

Siblings Dove and Larry revel in wild nights and mocking their foster mother, Lynn. While Larry seeks attention from the Reverend and her son, Dove grows secretly fascinated by roadkill, unaware that their neighbor Janet harbors an even deeper connection to death.

We have your first look at the teaser trailer for the project. The pilot that is screening at the festival was writer/director Sam Tricomo's senior thesis project at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, MI, from where he graduated just last year.

I'm extremely passionate about this story because I believe it’s important to challenge people to explore the taboo aspects of themselves. Questioning our capacity for empathy is a crucial part of being human. I want people to be curious about their own feelings and to wonder why they feel that way. Empathy is rare today, largely because many individuals fear the consequences of imperfection. This show, visceral and thought-provoking, serves as a statement to the audience: we can only find utopia if we first accept our darker sides. The pilot was created as my senior thesis project at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, MI. After filming, I was chosen to compete in the Post Production Pitch Competition at NFFTY (The National Film Festival for Talented Youth), where I pitched my project for finishing funds to dive into the festival circuit as quickly as possible. As we near the Slamdance premiere, I look forward to sharing this unique world and its cast of characters with new audiences and explaining my plans for the show's story across an entire season!

Puke Bitch stars Kimberly Cruchon Brooks (Eternal Code), Jaclyn Iskow (Dog), and Brandon Engel (Campfire (Or Every Horror Movie Ever)).