LAST RIDE Official Trailer: Cinqué Lee's Survival Thriller Arriving Soon on Digital And On Demand

In the winter of 1982, three American boys find themselves stranded in a cable car with a dead body, suspended midair in the mountains of Norway during a rare celestial event.

It has taken a couple of years, but Cinqué Lee's 2023 survival thriller, Last Ride (originally titled A Rare Grand Alignment), is coming to Digital and On Demand on February 20th.

Written and directed by Cinqué and produced by their elder, Spike (yes, that Spike), Quiver Distribution has sent out the official trailer, hoping to whip up some interest in the thriller before its arrival.

Last Ride stars Roman Griffin Davis, Felix Jamieson, Charlie Price, Kristofer Hivju, and Gustaf Skarsgård.