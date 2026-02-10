ASCENDANT: Uncharted Boards Sales For Cult Horror Thriller Starring Richard Brake

With Berlin/EFM only days away announcements of sales partnerships are coming in hot and fast. News comes from Uncharted Entertainment as they have joined cult horror thriller Ascendant as their intenational sales agent.

This new flick is currently is post-production and boasts that it will contain some wild human burn stunts from fire stunt coordinator Paul E. Short, a stunt professional with nearly 300 credits in his career. This is important, why?

Vanessa infiltrates the cult in search of her missing sister. Led by a charismatic madman, this doomsday cult centered on an "ascendance" to a new cosmic age. He's corralled his followers based on his apparent possession of mystical powers, which he demonstrates by using alleged energy projection to light candles, read minds, and - when necessary to consolidate power - set human sacrifices on fire.

Also it is worth to note that Richard Brake, who is in just about anything horror and thriller related these days, will be playing the cult leader.