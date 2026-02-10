ASCENDANT: Uncharted Boards Sales For Cult Horror Thriller Starring Richard Brake
With Berlin/EFM only days away announcements of sales partnerships are coming in hot and fast. News comes from Uncharted Entertainment as they have joined cult horror thriller Ascendant as their intenational sales agent.
This new flick is currently is post-production and boasts that it will contain some wild human burn stunts from fire stunt coordinator Paul E. Short, a stunt professional with nearly 300 credits in his career. This is important, why?
Vanessa infiltrates the cult in search of her missing sister. Led by a charismatic madman, this doomsday cult centered on an "ascendance" to a new cosmic age. He's corralled his followers based on his apparent possession of mystical powers, which he demonstrates by using alleged energy projection to light candles, read minds, and - when necessary to consolidate power - set human sacrifices on fire.
Also it is worth to note that Richard Brake, who is in just about anything horror and thriller related these days, will be playing the cult leader.
Uncharted Entertainment is launching worldwide sales on their horror thriller, ASCENDANT to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin. The film currently in post-production stars Richard Brake and KateLynn E. Newberry. The ensemble cast also includes Kat Conner Sterling, Chase Gutzmore, Corinne Britti, Paul de Havilland, Jacob Keohane, and newcomer Kristyna Kucirkova.Richard Brake plays Simon Farraday, a charismatic madman who leads a doomsday cult centered on an "ascendance" to a new cosmic age. He's corralled his followers based on his apparent possession of mystical powers, which he demonstrates by using alleged energy projection to light candles, read minds, and - when necessary to consolidate power - set human sacrifices on fire. Newberry leads, infiltrating the cult in search of her missing sister."We are thrilled to bring Ascendant to buyers in Berlin. It's a gripping narrative, perfectly paced, deeply unsettling, and those human burns are just spectacular. We think we've got a blockbuster on our hands and can't wait to share it with buyers,” said Dustin Kincaid of Uncharted Entertainment.Writer/director Phil Blattenberger wrote the script in Ukraine during Russian air raids in 2025, “an attempt to channel unwavering tension into the fabric of story.” The film features several high-profile human burn stunts from legendary fire stunt coordinator Paul E. Short.“Richard [Brake] makes Jim Jones blush with this masterful and absolutely terrifying turn as a megalomaniac cult leader,” said Blattenberger.Blattenberger is best known for his recent projects: LAWS OF MAN and CONDOR’S NEST. Brake’s credits include the Night King in GAME OF THRONES and Merle Callahan in MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. He is also one of horror auteur Rob Zombie’s go-to actors. KateLynn E. Newberry has had breakout performances in Clint Eastwood’s JUROR #2 and underground horror smash hits MEAT and DEVOUR.Kat Conner Sterling was recently seen as Max in FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S and co-star Corinne Britti recently portrayed Valri Bromfield in Colombia Pictures’ SATURDAY NIGHT. Chase Gutzmore and Jacob Keohane both starred in Vietnam drama POINT MAN and neo-western LAWS OF MAN.Daniel Troyer, the film’s cinematographer, also served as its editor. Spiral Cabin Productions produced in association with Configuration8 and Rogue 4 Films. Blattenberger and Troyer helmed as producers with Jacob Keohane and Michael Alexander. Executive Producers include Paul de Havilland, Dustin Kincaid, John Abeyta, Serica Abeyta, Michael Sean Decker, Nathan Thomas, Frederic Poag, and Kevin Overton.Brake is represented by Markham Froggat & Irwin and Main Title Entertainment, Newberry is represented by Privilege Talent, Gutzmore is represented by Atlanta Models and Talent, Britti is represented by St8rm Management, and Kat Conner Sterling is repped by DDO Artists Agency.
