AGENT ZERO Trailer Exclusive: International Action Flick on Digital And VOD This March

The French action flick, Badh, has been rebranded as Agent Zero, dubbed in English, and prepared for release unto North America on digital and VOD on March 13th. Those fans of international action flicks, Saban Films, are handling the flick and we have your first look at the trailer and key art for this release.

A young French woman hiding a dangerous past, has finally carved out a quiet life in the stunning country of Morocco. But when her boyfriend is gunned down and left in a coma, the peace she's built collapses. Forced to resurrect the ruthless intelligence operative she once was, Agent Zero hunts down those who betrayed her mercilessly and without hesitation.

Director Guillaume de Fontenay took on the project only if he could turn the lead character into a female Jason Bourne style character. That leads us to his star Marine Vacth, and her definitely Bourne style character, Badh Siracine, or whatever her anglicized name will be in the edit. If you have a soft spot for international action flicks it helps overlook the obvious comparisons, similarities, and action tropes everyone is doing here.

The rest of the cast includes Emmanuelle Bercot, Niels Schneider, Gregoire Colin, Slimane Dazi, Stanislas Merhar, Lionel Abelanski, Salim Kechiouche, Hichem Yacoubi and Alaa Safi.