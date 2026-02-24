1000 WOMEN IN HORROR: Poster Debut For Doc Celebrating Women-Led Horror

Shudder has debuted the poster for Donna Davies' documentary, 1000 Women in Horror, a celebration of women-led horror.

The Canadian documentarian interviewed many friends of ours, contemporaries and iconic ladies within the horror genre. The cast includes Roxanne Benjamin, Akela Cooper, Mattie Do, Brea Grant, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Mary Harron, Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, Cerise Howard, Kier-La Janisse, Natasha Kermani, Roseanne Liang, Annalise Lockhart, Toby Poser, Sara Risher, Lin Shaye, Kate Siegel, Chelsea Stardust, and April Wolfe.

1000 Women in Horror will be available on Shudder on March 20th.