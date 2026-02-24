Berlin / EFM Coverage Hollywood Reviews International Videos Festival Interviews International Features
1000 WOMEN IN HORROR: Poster Debut For Doc Celebrating Women-Led Horror
Shudder has debuted the poster for Donna Davies' documentary, 1000 Women in Horror, a celebration of women-led horror.
The Canadian documentarian interviewed many friends of ours, contemporaries and iconic ladies within the horror genre. The cast includes Roxanne Benjamin, Akela Cooper, Mattie Do, Brea Grant, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Mary Harron, Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, Cerise Howard, Kier-La Janisse, Natasha Kermani, Roseanne Liang, Annalise Lockhart, Toby Poser, Sara Risher, Lin Shaye, Kate Siegel, Chelsea Stardust, and April Wolfe.
1000 Women in Horror will be available on Shudder on March 20th.
Celebrate Women's History Month with a New Documentary Exploring How Women Pioneers Revolutionized Horror CinemaA deep dive into how women pioneers revolutionized horror cinema through their groundbreaking work as directors, actors and creators since 1895, leaving an indelible mark on the genre’s evolution. Featuring interviews with Roxanne Benjamin, Akela Cooper, Mary Harron, Cerise Howard, Kier-La Janisse, Nikyatu Jusu, Roseanne Liang, Annalise Lockhart, Toby Poser, Sara Risher, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Kate Siegel, Jenn Wexler and more.Donna Davies is a documentary filmmaker based in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Her lengthy list of films and tv series have been broadcast on networks throughout North America and Europe. Donna has a deep-rooted passion for storytelling is known for making thought-provoking films that explore complex subjects. She has established herself as an outstanding voice in the horror genre with documentaries like Pretty Bloody, Zombiemania, Nightmare Factory, and Fanarchy, all of which picked up dozens of awards at prestigious festivals around the world. A passionate advocate for independent filmmaking, Donna is a long-time dedicated mentor of emerging filmmakers from diverse and underrepresented communities.
