Now Streaming: DROPS OF GOD S2 Drops the Ball

Watch out for broken glass!

Drops of God S2

All eight episodes of Season 1, along with Episode 1 of Season 2, are now streaming on Apple TV. Subsequent episodes will debut every Wednesday until March 11, 2026.

Created by Quoc Dang Tran, drawing from a manga that was first published in 2004 and credited to Tadashi Agi, a pseudonym for a brother-and-sister creative team, the first season changed the protagonists from two Japanese men to Camille (Fleur Geffrie), a French woman, and Issei (Yamashita Tomohisa), a Japanese man who gradually learn that they are half-siblings, born to the same wine-expert father, but different mothers.

Changing other elements of the original manga and steering the show toward a more dramatic approach, I was enthralled by Season 1, even though I was late to catch up with it. I found it extremely pleasurable to binge the unexpected variety of narrative twists and turns, expertly plotted and acted, and guided by director Oden Ruskin against a backdrop of gorgeous landscapes, the soundtrack filled with a wonderful multilingual concoction that included a surfeit of wine knowledge for those of us who are not oenophiles.

The first season concluded on a satisfying note, so I was curious what Season 2 could bring to the table, especially with the supremely-talented Quoc Dang Tran stepping away from writing duties. The season acknowledges that three years have passed, locating Camille on her late father's vineyard-filled estate, in business with her dishy boyfriend Thomas (Tom Wozniczka) and his grouchy father Philippe (Gustave Kervern). Issei comes for a visit so that the half-siblings can hear about a new challenge from their late father: discover the origin of the world's greatest wine, which dear old dad could never find.

It's a MacGuffin, and a flimsy one to hang the entire season on, but the writers do their level best to disturb the relative peace and trust that Camille and Issei gained by the end of Season 1, even though it feels more transparently contrived than the twists in the first season, and is, consequently, less surprising and less satisfying. Without spoiling anything, I found some of the mechanics to be frustrating, increasingly so as the series progresses.

Fleur Geffrie gives the standout performance, sharp and clever and very, very strong, even when the actions of her character become inexplicable and, frankly, indefensible. At times, it feels as though the writers are determined to wipe away all the progress made by the characters and reset the series entirely.

The atmosphere and the varying locations, including an extended visit to an extended family in Georgia, where old-world customs and the country's past domination by Russia clash continually, supply picturesque backdrops. And if you're any kind of wine person, I'm sure you will enjoy the series.

So, drink up! (In moderation, of course.) There's a reason why wine tasters spit it out after they savor the aroma and taste.

Now Streaming celebrates independent and international genre films and television shows that are newly available on legal streaming services.

