DIABOLIC Official Trailer: In Select Theaters and On Demand on February 20th

Time to check out the official trailer and poster for Brainstorm Media's religious horror, Diabolic. They are releasing the film in select theaters and On Demand on February 20th.

Diabolic is a FLDS (Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints) religious horror (cult horror for short) that follows a woman, Elise, who is seeking a cure and becomes the target of a vengeful witch’s spirit.﻿

Directed by Daniel J. Phillips, this new flick stars Elizabeth Cullen (Elvis), John Harlan Kim (The Little Things), and Mia Challis (Outer Banks).

The official trailer is now available, along with a good collection of stills from the production.