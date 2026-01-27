BLADES OF THE GUARDIANS Offical Teaser: Well Go USA Acquires Yuen Wo-Ping Action Adventure

Well Go USA has announced the acquisition of Yuen Woo-ping's action-adventure film, Blades of the Guardians, with a planned release date of February 17th.

With one legend already behind the camera, it is only fitting that a few more dance combatively in front of it. The cast includes Wu Jing, Jet Li, and Nicholas Tse. We cannot find any notes about who did the action design for this new film, but it's all very large-scale, but this first, official teaser trailer is cut too fast to allow us to get an impression of it.

We will just have to wait a couple more weeks to see what Woo-ping and company have in store for martial arts fans here in North America.

Leading international and indie film distributor Well Go USA Entertainment has acquired North American Distribution rights to the Chinese film BLADES OF THE GUARDIANS from Mandarin Motion Pictures. The film will be released on February 17. Based on the comic by Xianzhe Xu, the historical action film BLADES OF THE GUARDIANS is directed by master filmmaker and action director Yuen Woo-ping; boasts an all-star cast including Wu Jing (Wolf Warrior series), who also produced the film, Jet Li (Once Upon a Time in China), Nicholas Tse (Raging Fire), Yosh Yu (Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms), and boyband sensations JUN (Wen Junhui) of Seventeen and Winwin of NCT. BLADES OF THE GUARDIANS was produced by Peace Film Production and written by Yu Baimei, Chao-pin Su, Chan Tai Lee and Larry Yang. Set during the Sui Dynasty under the rule of the oppressive Emperor Yang Guang, BLADES OF THE GUARDIANS follows a skilled mercenary (Biao Ren) as he treks across the harsh deserts of the Western Regions. Tasked with a seemingly simple escort mission, the warrior unknowingly becomes caught in a perilous scheme that promises danger at every turn. “BLADES OF THE GUARDIANS is a sweeping action epic led by legends of the genre,” said Doris Pfardrescher, President and CEO of Well Go USA Entertainment. “With Yuen Woo-ping’s masterful direction and an extraordinary ensemble led by Wu Jing and Jet Li, the film delivers high-intensity action on a grand scale. The film is a celebration of martial arts cinema, a genre that has long been at the heart of Well Go’s identity and global audience connection.”