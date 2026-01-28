STORM RIDER: LEGEND OF HAMMERHEAD Official Trailer: Marco Ilsø, Billy Barratt, And Sarah-Sofie Boussnina Star in Croatian Sci-fi Adventure

We understand, with a title like Storm Rider: Legend of Hammerhead it would be very easy to dismiss this sci-fi action film from Croatia. We nearly did. But hear us out.

First, it has an international cast, including Marco Ilsø (Vikings), James Cosmo (Braveheart), Caroline Goodall (Schindler’s List), Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (Dune: The Sisterhood), Billy Barratt (Bring Her Back), and Ivana Dudić (Legacy).

Second, it has a death race, with boats, called Storm Riding. It is, Death Boat 2000. Maybe. In the trailer there is a lot of boat on boat action, some boat on rocks or cliffs action, boat on lightening action. None of it fortuitous, but everyone likes it when things go ka-blooey.

Third, for an independent scit-fi action flick the scope of this is damn big, with dashes of Tarsem Singh and Julie Taymor thrown into the mix. This is ambitious stuff. and the filmmakers have made the most with what they got.

Written and directed by Domagoj Mazuran and Zoran Lisinac, Blue Harbour Entertainment picked up the rights for this one back in November and are putting it in cinemas on March 13th.