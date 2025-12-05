THE WHISPER (El Susurro): Official Trailer Shows an Energetic Mix of Snuff, Psycological Horror And Vampire Lore

We have the official trailer from the upcoming horror flick, The Whisper (El Susurro), the new film from Uruguayan genre director Gustavo Hernández Ibáñez. They are the director of films we have talked much about on these pages: The Silent House, You Shall Not Sleep, Lobo Feroz, and Virus-32.

Lucía and Adrián, two siblings fleeing their vampire father's dark legacy, arrive at an isolated house in the woods, seeking refuge from the past. Her attempt to forget is interrupted. When a cat brings them a human finger, it reveals a terrifying secret: their neighbors are forming part of a criminal network that kidnaps teenagers to produce snuff films, and they plan to get rid of them. While Lucía fights to protect her brother, she must face a dark family curse that haunts them in their apparent refuge.

This new film had its world premiere at Sitges in October, and played later that month at Morbido, where it took home the Premio de Mórbido Calavera de Oro - the Golden Skull. It most recently played at Buenos Aires Rojo Sangre where it took home a slew of awards there as well.

Now that the official trailer has premiered tonight at the Argentina Comic Con you can watch the trailer below, You will see from the trailer that this new film boasts a mix of suspense, psychological horror, and vampire fantasy. It also promises buckets of blood and gore.

Enjoy!