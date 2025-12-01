Jacques Audiard Returns to Criterion with Two Acclaimed Crime Thrillers

Jacques Audiard made his Criterion debut back in 2017 with his seventh feature film, Dheepan, and eight years later he's back with two of his earlier titles. Like that movie, Read My Lips and The Beat That My Heart Skipped are both character studies that double as low-key thrillers.

First up is the story of two misfits who meet in the mundane trenches of a construction company and connect over their shared sense of isolation. Carla (Emmanuelle Devos) is hard of hearing, essentially deaf without her hearing aids, and extremely introverted. Paul (Vincent Cassel) is fresh out of prison and forced to take a temp job at the company, despite having no interest in office work. Each feels alone, but they soon become a part of each other's lives as her obsession grows and he finds it impossible to stay out of trouble.

Read My Lips is a slow burn focused on the psyches and personalities of two people who come together, despite being far better off on their own. It introduces both viewers and Paul to her lip-reading ability early on, and while we know it will come into play later, the film takes its time getting there. Character flaws magnify and fester, and when the pair finally decide to act on her skills and his interests, well, it's not exactly a flawless crime.

The pacing and character choices may be tough going for some viewers, as both Carla and Paul are troubled, frequently frustrating people, but the back half raises pulses as their reckless plan comes to fruition with violent results. Audiard shoots an attractive film that leans more towards drama than thrills, but when those thrills do come, it's with genuine suspense.

Criterion brings Read My Lips to 4K UHD and Blu-ray with a new 4K digital restoration that affords it a visible upgrade from the existing DVD. While far from a muted film, the colors are rarely bold or bright, but the new transfer still lets them pop just that much more, while detail and shadow gain more immediate benefits. The release comes with a trailer, a booklet essay, and the following special features.

- Commentary track from 2002 with Vincent Cassel and Emmanuelle Devos

- *NEW* Afterword by Jacques Audiard [12:58] - Audiard looks back on the film and its production.

- Revisiting Read My Lips [41:07]

- Alexandre Desplat [14:24]

- Deleted scenes [9:37] - Presented with/without commentary by Audiard.

2005's The Beat That My Heart Skipped, meanwhile, is the film that helped Audiard break out internationally. It's a remake of James Toback's Fingers, an acclaimed indie from the 70s, but it finds its own voice to deliver the arguably stronger film.

Thomas (Romain Duris) works for a real estate company more interested in profit than people, and getting there sometimes requires violence. He's fine with it, but he'd rather be elsewhere -- namely, honing his skills on the piano and maybe making a career of it. His choices are complicated by a father who's equally embedded in criminal behaviors, but Thomas is still determined to leave the violence behind for a life scored by his own fingers.

There's something of a "one last score" element to The Beat That My Heart Skipped, but Audiard never lets the trope define the film. Instead, a loss feels inevitable, leaving viewers unsure where it and Thomas will go from there. That end destination isn't an expected one, and it ultimately lands with more power for it.

The entire cast is strong here, but Duris holds the viewers' hands throughout with a performance that both intrigues and endears. Thomas isn't a good man, necessarily, but he's someone with a conscience and a desire to break free of the life he finds himself in. You're not exactly cheering for him to succeed, but the pathos and hope that fuel him work to create a character who engages both our minds and our hearts.

Criterion's new Blu-ray offers up a solid image and sound presentation, both strengthened most by the quality of the original filmmaking. There's no real upgrade here from the previously available Blu-ray, but few viewers will find fault with the current results. The extras include a trailer, a new booklet essay, and the following special feature.

- *NEW* Jacques Audiard [16:26] - A new interview with the filmmaker exploring the title's origin, Toback's original film, the production, and more.

- Berlin International Film Festival [40:08]

- Tonino Benacquista [8:24]

- Alexandre Desplat [5:45]

- Deleted scenes [24:47] - Available with/without commentary by Audiard.

- Rehearsal footage [10:33]

For more information about each of Audiard's films that are available from the Criterion Collection, visit their official site.



