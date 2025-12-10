ALL YOU NEED IS KILL Official Trailer: Big, Animated Sci-fi Action in Canadian Cinemas This January

Warner Bros. and Cineplex Pictures here in Canada are releasing the animated sci-fi action film, All You Need is Kill, in theaters on January 16th. The official trailer came out today, you can check it out below.

Set in the year 20XX, ALL YOU NEED IS KIL L follows the story of Rita, a resourceful butisolated young woman volunteering to help rebuild Japan after the mysterious appearanceof a massive alien flower known as “Darol.” When Darol unexpectedly erupts in a deadlyevent, unleashing monstrous creatures that decimate the population, Rita is caught in thedestruction—and killed. But then she wakes up again. And again. Caught in an endlesstime loop, Rita must navigate the trauma and repetition of death until she crosses pathswith Keiji, a shy young man trapped in the same cycle. Together, they fight to break freefrom the loop and find meaning in the chaos around them.

The action sequences are amazing, and the main reason why you shouldn’t miss this when the chance arises. They keep growing in size and scale as Rita learns more about their enemy and equips themselves with stronger and stronger defenses to defeat it. Humor is deftly intertwined with each discovery, or each new upgrade - such as, she’s going to need a bigger axe. Obligatory action poses are a must when dealing out this much sci-fi action on-screen.

Cannot shake the feeling that even this feature-length format and time it permits doesn’t allow for much beyond typical story structure, beyond the awesome action.