TORMENT (TORMENTO) International Trailer: FilmDarks Acquires World Sales For Mexican Screamer

Our friends at FilmSharks (FilmDarks) have acquired the worldwide sales rights for the Mexican scarefest, Torment. Written and directed by Olallo Rubio, Torment is a remake of the Paraguayan horror flick, Morgue, written and directed by Hugo J. Cardozo. Leaving her job at a shopping mall, an exhausted security guard runs over a stranger and flees. The next day, she is transferred to a morgue, where guilt and terror haunt her throughout the night. The international trailer was sent out today. Check it out: a smorgasbord of stunt scares awaits you down below. FilmSharks just locked the World Sales for Tormento/Torment, a brand new horror film from TelevisaUnivision’s VIDEOCINE and BH5 Studios, one of Mexico’s most successful crowd-pleaser creators, for world sales (excluding America). FilmSharks' Guido Rud is executive producing. The deal was negotiated by Rud and Sofia Teran (FilmSharks), Maria del Mar Soberanes & Sofia Legarreta (Videocine). FilmSharks is starting sales at AFM. Guido Rud says, “We (are) so glad to collaborate again with Videocine and BH5 Studios, this time as EP and Sales Agent (for) what could be one of the biggest genre cinema releases of the year Tormento opens across Mexican cinemas today, November 13th.

