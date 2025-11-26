NO MORE TIME Exclusive Trailer: Are You Paranoid or Is It Real?

While speculativew films about outbreaks of illness and plague are not new to cinema, we definitely look at them differently. and have more personal and arguably somewshat accurate stories to tell along these lines, given that we have lived through (and more or less still are) a global pandemic. Like many of us, filmmaker Dalila Droege and her husband and cinematographer Jay Keitel (She Dies Tomorrow) had a lot of fear and paranoia during those lockdown years, which has led to Droege's feature directorial debut, No More Time.

A couple seeks refuge in a remote mountain town to escape a mysterious disease that makes some people disappear and others turn into hateful murderers. Strange figures begin to emerge from the surrounding forest and it’s unclear if they are helping or harming. As the stakes grow higher and the dangers draw closer, the couple must decide who to trust and what they are willing to do to survive.

With Jennifer Harlowe (who co-wrote the story with Droege), Mark Reeb, Tunde Adebimpe, Amy Seimetz, and Jim Beaver, it's a tale that will likely feel uncannily familiar. No More Time will be released by Vertical on digital platforms, on Fridaay December 19th. Check out the exclusive trailer below.