THE VIRUS OF PATHALOGICAL KINDNESS: Serbian/Croatian Sci-fi Comedy Currently in Production

During a snowy February night in Zagreb in 1983, an unknown man, claiming to have come in a time machine from the future, suddenly appears in the apartment of Croatian-Serbian language teacher Zorka Vasiljević. His startling predictions and disturbing tales of what is yet to come are slowly blurring the line between the real and the impossible. While trying to understand whether it is madness, fraud or truth, Zorka is faced with the idea that the fate of humanity depends upon her decisions.

Here is something that has caught our eye. In the world of the genre film festival circuit, time travel movies are a constant. Genre audiences love themselves a good timey-wimey film, so maybe, just maybe, this sci-fi comedy, The Virus of Pathological Kindness / Virus patološke dobrote, might find its way on circuit in the not too distant future. Or past. Or is it present?

The movie is a Serbian/Croatian co-production and the second film from Serbian director Predrag Ličina. According to a report in FNE, it is expected to wrap up principal photography this month.

The time has finally come for me to shoot my second feature film, and I am doing it on this amazing location in the town of Pančevo. Genre-wise, it is a romantic sci-fi comedy with a strong intrusion of horror and western elements. The key roles are played by Hristina Popović, with whom I have already collaborated, and Nikola Đuričko. The filming is going according to plan, we are working full steam with faith in a good result”, Predrag Ličina said for FNE

We hope to keep you up to date on this project as it nears completion, and maybe strikes out on the international circuit.

Photo credit: Piroshki & Joana