REVERENCE: Poster & Trailer Premiere For Kyle Kauwika Harris's Indie Crime Thriller

When 18-year-old Mattie vanishes over Christmas, her father faces every parent’s worst nightmare. An intense investigation ensues, and a determined Detective takes on the case. Quickly suspicion points to Mattie’s boyfriend, but as the case spirals into chaos, dark truths emerge. With time running out and his daughter’s life on the line, one father's desperation pushes him to draw on his military past and take matters into his own hands.

We have your first look at the trailer and poster for the indie crime thriller, Reverence. Written and directed by Kyle Kauwika Harris, Reverence stars Adam Hampton, Whit Kunschik, Ryan Francis, Gattlin Griffith, and Connie Franklin.

The film will be available in select theaters, digitally, and on demand on November 21st.