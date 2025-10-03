OBEX: Watch The Trailer For Albert Birney's Low-fi Fantasy Adventure Film, On a Quest in Theaters This January

Guaranteed to be one of the more unique cinematic experiences you will have, Albert Birney's low-fi fantasy adventure film, Obex, will arrive in theaters on January 9th, courtesy of Oscilloscope Laboratories. This distribution partnership makes total sense. It is an indie film that defies categorization and is something you must experience for yourself.

In pre-internet 1987, Conor and his dog Sandy live a life of seclusion, lost in the slow-rendering graphics of early Macs and televisions aglow with late night horror movie marathons. But when he begins playing OBEX, a new and mysterious, state-of-the-art computer game, he finds himself trapped in a low-tech, but high-stakes analog hellscape as the line between reality and game blurs.

Audacious and uncanny, writer-director Albert Birney's OBEX is a delightfully skewed lo-fi fantasy. Shot in striking black and white, this surreally nostalgic nightmare revisits the dawn of personal computing to reflect on the loneliness of our always-online present day.