Now Streaming: MR. SCORSESE Talks, DEVIL IN DISGUISE - JOHN WAYNE GACY Nauseates

Mr. Scorsese

All five episodes are now streaming on Apple TV.

Frankly, I devoured all five episodes, and I can't wait to watch it again.

Directed by Rebecca Miller, the series covers all of his feature films and some of his excellent documentaries -- though it skips his work for television, because it's only five hours -- and expertly balances generous excerpts from his films, along with a bevy of new interviews with the filmmaker, his collaborators, and his longtime friends.

Anyone who's watched any of Scorsese's interviews and personal appearances already knows that he's a loquacious talker, so it's a pleasure to hear him speak at length about his background, his large family, his neighborhoods, his inspirations, his influences, his joys, his triumphs, his failures, and life in general. This is a must-watch.





Devil in Disguise - John Wayne Gacy

All eight episodes are now streaming on Peacock TV.

I'm old enough to remember when the news broke about the friendly clown who was revealed as a child murder, so I appreciated how the first episode sets up the case, with meticulous attention to the period details -- beginning in 1978 -- a measured, suspenseful tone, and a focus on how others, specifically one family, is torn apart by what happened.

To be honest, watching the first episode nauseated me, so I need to take a break before watching more. All eight episodes are available to watch, for those with a stronger stomach; per the official descriptions, the episodes dive much deeper into the case and its aftermath.

Loot

The first two episodes are now streaming on Apple TV. Subsequent episodes will debut every Wednesday.

Maya Rudolph is a treasure. I've thoroughly enjoyed the first two seasons of the series. I'll just quote from the official synopsis: "In "Loot, Molly Wells (Maya Rudolph) embarks on a journey of self-discovery after getting an $87 billion divorce settlement from her wealthy tech billionaire husband John Novak (Adam Scott) of 20 years, and we find her thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation.

"Molly has landed the jet for season three, with viewers left on the edge of their seats following the season two finale that saw Wells and her trusted and somewhat assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) board Molly's private jet with her orders to take her as far away as possible after blowback from her fellow billionaires about stepping up philanthropy and her awkward exchange with her will-they, won't-they colleague Arthur (Nat Faxon)."

