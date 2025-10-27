INFLUENCERS Poster Debut: Hot Sequel to Horror Thriller to Stream on Shudder This December

In the sun-drenched countryside of southern France, CW lives a quiet, idyllic life with her girlfriend Diane, hiding a dark obsession with murder and stolen identities. During an anniversary getaway, they cross paths with Charlotte, a bold, alluring influencer whose curiosity quickly turns intrusive. When CW acts on a violent impulse, the consequences spiral out of control, and as Diane begins to suspect the truth, CW’s carefully constructed life threatens to collapse around her.

Kurtis David Harder's sequel to their hit thriller from 2023, Influencer, is coming to Shudder on December 12th. They have sent out the poster today. The film's lead, Cassandra Naud, pears over a pair of sunglasses. The story's two key locations are reflected in the lenses. An appropriate amount of caked-on blood is seen.

Influencers stars the aformentioned Cassandra Naud, Emily Tennant, Georgina Campbell, Lisa Delamar, Jonathan Whitesell, Veronica Long, and Dylan Playfair.

The horror thriller is currently on the festival circuit, making at least one more stop here in Harder's native Canada, at Blood in the Snow next month in Toronto.