FRONTIER CRUCIBLE: Official Trailer and Key Art For Western Starring Myles Clohessy, Armie Hammer, William H. Macy And Thomas Jane

A desperately needed wagon full of medical supplies falls victim to an Apache attack. The only man who can guide it through to its destination is Merrick Beckford, but in order to get there, he’ll need to enlist the help of a trio of dangerous outlaws hell-bent on survival. When they accidentally kill an Apache scout, all bets are off, and survival is the name of the game in director Travis Mills’s western thriller.

Frontier Crucible, a new western from Travis Mills, will be in theaters and on Digital on December 5th, 2025. Written by Harry Whittington, based on their novel from 1961, Desert Stake-Out, the official trailer and key art have arrived today.

This new western stars Myles Clohessy, Mary Stickley, Eli Brown, Ryan Masson, Zane Holtz, Eddie Spears, with Armie Hammer, with William H. Macy, and Thomas Jane. Folks may notice the proclamation in the trailer that someone from Bone Tomahawk produced Frontier Crucible, and while that film has its fans, that news comes with... history. We also realize others in this cast have created their own notoriety over the years.

Take that as you will, if you're still interested the trailer can be found below the key art.