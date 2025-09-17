THUNDERING SMOKE: New Film in Development From Khadar Ahmed, Director of THE GRAVEDIGGER'S WIFE

Thundering Smoke, from Somali-Finnish director Khadar Ahmed, director of the 2021 film, The Gravedigger's Wife. Here is something to make note of. Variet y has reported that there is a new film in development,, from Somali-Finnish director Khadar Ahmed, director of the 2021 film,

Why make note of it? It has a lot of elements that tick a lot of boxes for us; a cross-genre love story about a middle-aged Somali hitwoman out for vengeance. In the article, Ahmed said the following,

“It’s really a cross-genre film that blends fantasy, romance, suspense, drama. There are a lot of samurai elements,” he said. “It follows an emotional journey of these two lonely souls from two different worlds, two different generations — a young boy who’s experiencing love for the first time, and this older woman who has long given up on love — and the unexpected bond they form.”

The project is still in development, and the team is looking for festivals, sales agents, and financing heading into Finnish Film Affair, an industry event that runs parallel to the Helsinki Intl. Film Festival.

Written and directed by Ahmed, “Thundering Smoke” is produced by Sébastien Onomo for French production outfit Special Touch Studios, in co-production with Minna Haapkylä for Helsinki-based Rabbit Films, Adrien Chef of Luxembourg-based production and sales company Paul Thiltges Distributions, Elisa Fernanda Pirir of Norway’s STÆR and Canadian production house Périphéria Productions.

