THE CRAMPS: A PERIOD PIECE Teaser Trailer: Comedy Horror Premieres at Fantastic Fest This Week

Brooke H Cellars' The Cramps: A Period Piece will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest this week, on Friday, September 19th.

A new teaser trailer has been sent out today, in anticipation of its arrival at the festival. Check it and a small selection of stills down below. We really love the pastiche of it, the throwback style of a bygone era. Very cool. And the film's description below as a mix of Waters and Bava is a combination we are eager to see.