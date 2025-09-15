THE CRAMPS: A PERIOD PIECE Teaser Trailer: Comedy Horror Premieres at Fantastic Fest This Week
Brooke H Cellars' The Cramps: A Period Piece will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest this week, on Friday, September 19th.
A new teaser trailer has been sent out today, in anticipation of its arrival at the festival. Check it and a small selection of stills down below. We really love the pastiche of it, the throwback style of a bygone era. Very cool. And the film's description below as a mix of Waters and Bava is a combination we are eager to see.
A blossoming young woman, Agnes Applewhite (Lauren Kitchen), gets a job as a shampoo girl at a lively beauty salon, which goes against the wishes of her traditional family including her sanctimonious mother and tightly wound sister. As she begins this newfound journey to find her true self, she suffers from debilitating menstrual cramps, which blur the line between reality and nightmare for her and those around her.Part comedy, part fantastical horror and wholly unforgettable, Brooke H. Cellars' THE CRAMPS: A Period Piece takes the audience on a mesmerizing trip where John Waters' irreverence meets the macabre stylings of Mario Bava, all wrapped in the dreamlike allure of Federico Fellini.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.