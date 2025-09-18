Shudder in October: V/H/S/HALLOWEEN, OTHER, HELL HOUSE LLC: LINEAGE And More

Shudder's 'Season of Screams' continues into the spookiest month of the year. This has been ongoing since the beginning of this month. As promotions for events leading into the second month of the four-month event are underway, we assume you are aware of the current status and encourage you to review the announcement to note all the specific release dates in October.

October 2025 “Season of Screams”

Programming Highlights

Here's what's coming to Shudder next month!

FILMS

V/H/S/HALLOWEEN

Shudder Original Film

Streaming On Shudder October 3

Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI

Synopsis

A collection of Halloween-themed videotapes unleashes a series of twisted blood-soaked tales, turning trick-or-treat into a struggle for survival. The six segments are as follows:

o DIET PHANTASMA directed by Bryan M. Ferguson (Pumpkin Guts)

o FUN SIZE directed by Casper Kelly (Too Many Cooks)

o HOME HAUNT directed by Micheline Pitt-Norman and R.H. Norman (Cosmetic)

o KIDPRINT directed by Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell)

o UT SUPRA SIC INFRA directed by Paco Plaza (REC)

o COOCHIE COOCHIE COO directed by Anna Zlokovic (Appendage)

OTHER

Shudder Original Film

Directed by David Moreau

Streaming On Shudder October 17

Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI

Synopsis

Alice (Olga Kurylenko, Thunderbolts*, Oblivion) returns to her childhood home after her mother’s death, only to find the house is rigged with surveillance tracking her every move, as a sinister presence lurks, driving her towards a terrifying revelation.

HELL HOUSE LLC: LINEAGE

Shudder Original Film

Directed by Stephen Cognetti

Streaming On Shudder October 30

Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI

Synopsis

Haunted by visions and recurring nightmares years after a near-death experience, Vanessa Shepard (Elizabeth Vermilyea) finds herself living in the town of Abaddon, unable to break free from its unexplainable hold on her. When people around her suddenly and inexplicably begin to die, she soon uncovers her terrifying connection to the Abaddon Hotel, the Carmichael Manor and the mysterious murders that have been occurring for decades, long before Hell House LLC.

TV SERIES & SPECIALS

Revenge of the Ghoul Log

Shudder Original Special

New Series Premieres Tuesday, October 1

Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI

Synopsis

The Andujar Twins, the production design team behind Shudder’s Birth/Rebirth and the recent I Know What You Did Last Summer, resurrected everyone’s favorite jack-o-lantern. The new hour-long video of the chilling, candlelit pumpkin sets the scene for horror fans all month long.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans

Shudder Original Series

New Series Premieres Tuesday, October 7

Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI

Synopsis

In The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans season two, fourteen of the fiercest drag artists from past seasons (most of them top three finalists and fan favorites) will return to battle in design, performance, and makeup-based challenges inspired by horror, science fiction, fantasy, and the supernatural. The competitors will have to survive the show’s pillars of Filth, Horror and Glamour in order to win the crown and a $100,000 grand prize, a headlining spot on a forthcoming world tour, and the title of “Queen of the Underworld”. Hosted by Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet, this season will feature a variety of guest judges & horror/genre royalty including David Dastmalchian, Jennifer Tilly, Todd McFarlane, Kate Siegel, Don Mancini, Bonnie Aarons, Akela Cooper, Twin Temple, Peaches Christ, Steve Orlando, Ryan Turek, James A Janisse & Chelsea Rebecca and season one winner, Victoria Elizabeth Black.

Guts & Glory

Shudder Original Series

New Series Premieres Tuesday, October 14 (Note: New Premiere Date)

Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI

Synopsis

New unscripted, horror-based competition show Guts &Glory, from award-winning special effects artist and executive producer Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead, Creepshow) flips the script on the traditional competition show – thrusting players into an immersive horror experience full of unexpected challenges. The new series blends the intensity of a horror film with the pressure of a survival game where contestants are confronted with their fears in various scenarios.​

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs

Shudder Original Series

New Episode Premieres LIVE Friday, October 3 on Shudder TV Beginning at 9pm ET;

Debuts on-demand Sunday, October 5 (US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI)

Available in US and CA

Synopsis

Lock your doors and crank the volume for a brand-new season of The Last Drive-In. Join Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl the first Friday of every month for all-new, bone-tingling double-features sure to delight horror buffs and video hounds alike, proving once again that the drive-in will never die.

2025 FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards

Shudder Special Premiere

New Awards Special Premieres LIVE Sunday, October 19 on Shudder TV Beginning at 9pm ET; Debuts on-demand Monday, October 20 (US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI)

Synopsis

Fan-powered annual awards show returns with a space-horror spectacle hosted by Josh Ruben and Barbara Crampton, honoring the genre’s finest achievements across film, television and gaming.

SHUDDER TV HIGHLIGHTS

Watch Parties Every Friday at 9pm ET – featuring new premieres and curated double features including:

October 3: “The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs” Season 7 New Episode Premiere Watch Party (Titles TBA)

October 10: “Found Frights Watch Party” – V/H/S/Halloween and Noroi: The Curse

October 17: “Spotlight on Director Moreau Triple Feature Watch Party” – OTHER, Mads and Them

October 19: “FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards Watch Party”

October 24: “Joe Bob’s Splatterween Watch Party” (Titles TBA)

October 30: “Hell House LLC Watch Party” – All five films including Hell House LLC: Lineage

October 31: “Trick or Treat Watch Party” – Halloween (1978) and Deadstream

November 1: “Day of the Dead Watch Party” – Day of the Dead

SHUDDER RESURRECTED

**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**

1 October

Scanners

A scientist trains a man with an advanced telepathic ability called “scanning” to stop a dangerous Scanner with extraordinary psychic powers from waging war against non-Scanners.

The Brood

A man tries to uncover an unconventional psychologist’s therapy techniques on his institutionalized wife, amidst a series of brutal murders.

All Hallows’ Eve

While babysitting two children on Halloween, a babysitter finds a VHS tape in one of their candy bags. The tape contains three horror stories, linked by a killer clown. As the night progresses, strange things happen in the house.

All Hallows’ Eve 2

A woman finds a VHS tape on her doorstep that shows a series of gruesome tales that could be real. But the true danger is in the pumpkin-faced killer that’s using the tape to find his next victim.

9 October

Aliens Expanded

An in-depth and innovative documentary that explores the story behind James Cameron’s beloved sci-fi epic Aliens (1986) and its incredible impact.

October 11

Psycho

A secretary on the run for embezzlement takes refuge at a secluded California motel owned by a repressed man and his overbearing mother.

Rear Window

A bored photographer recovering from a broken leg passes the time by watching his neighbors and begins to suspect one of them of murder.

The Birds

A wealthy San Francisco socialite pursues a potential boyfriend in a small Northern California town that slowly takes a turn for the bizarre when birds of all kinds suddenly begin to attack people.

Vertigo

A former San Francisco police detective juggles wrestling with his personal demons and becoming obsessed with the hauntingly beautiful woman he has been hired to trail, who may be deeply disturbed.

REC

A television reporter and cameraman follow emergency workers into a dark apartment building and are quickly locked inside with something terrifying.

REC 2

In order to ascertain the current situation inside, a supposed medical officer and a GEO team step into the quarantined and ill-fated apartment building.

REC 3: Genesis

A couple’s wedding day turns horrific as some of the guests start showing signs of a strange illness.

REC IV: Apocalypse

An ill-fated television reporter is rescued and sent on a voyage across the ocean, but she is followed by the deadly virus that has plagued her and numerous others.

Wolf Creek

Three backpackers stranded in the Australian outback are plunged inside a hellish nightmare of insufferable torture by a sadistic psychopathic local.

Final Prayer (aka The Borderlands)

A team of Vatican investigators descend upon a church in a remote area to demystify the unusual happenings, but what they discover is more disturbing than they had first imagined.

High Tension

Best friends Marie and Alexia decide to spend a quiet weekend at Alexia’s parents’ secluded farmhouse. But on the night of their arrival, the girls’ idyllic getaway turns into an endless night of horror.

6 October

When A Stranger Calls (1979)

A psychopathic killer terrorizes a babysitter, then returns seven years later to menace her again.

Invader

A young woman arrives in the Chicago suburbs and begins to suspect that something terrible has happened to her missing cousin but soon realizes that her greatest fears don’t even begin to scratch the surface.

Crumb Catcher

A newlywed couple is held captive in a remote lake house by a maniacally optimistic inventor and his sour wife who are desperate to finance his dream project with a half-baked blackmail plot.

9 October

Bloat

While a family is vacationing in Japan, the younger son almost drowns in a lake. Soon after the accident, the parents realize that something is wrong with their boy.

10 October

Just Joe Bob

Settle in with Joe Bob Briggs, Darcy, and a special guest as they discuss two tales of paranoia-fueled games of cat-and-mouse between psycho killers and their resourceful would-be prey.

October 13

Odd Thomas

In a Californian desert town, a short-order cook with clairvoyant abilities encounters a mysterious man with a link to dark, threatening forces.

The Limehouse Golem

Victorian London is terrorized by an unknown serial killer who leaves cryptic messages with the victim’s blood. When the killings increase, Scotland Yard assigns the case to a famous inspector.

October 15

Etheria Film Night 2025

Etheria is the world’s most respected showcase of new horror, comedy, science fiction, fantasy, action, and thriller films made by emerging women directors.

The Guest

A soldier introduces himself to the Peterson family, claiming to be a friend of their son who died in action. After the young man is welcomed into their home, a series of accidental deaths seem to be connected to his presence.

October 17

Hemlock Grove Seasons 1-3

A teenage girl is brutally murdered in the small Pennsylvania town of Hemlock Grove, where secrets lie and the darkest evils hide in plain sight.

Jack-O

Teens vandalize a grave on Halloween and accidentally free an evil being called Jack-O.