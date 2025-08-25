VS FANTASTIC! 2025: Blood Window Rebrands, Opens Call For Entries

The folks at Ventana Sur have sent out word that their genre program, VS - FANTASTIC!, is now accepting submissions for this year's program. Highlight projects from the fantastic genres - horror, sci-fi, fantasy, etc - the program offers two options for Ibero-American projects to develop co-production relationships both locally and internationally.
FANTASTIC! LAB is your usual pitch program where filmmakers with projects in development will ptich their project to a room full of their peers and hope to establish production pacts with them. FANTSTIC! Sreenings will present films that are in the post-production starge or looking for a place to premiere. They are both standard programs that all co-production programs present to their regional filmmakers.
A couple things to note. This was the Blood Window program that we have written about in year's past, even has the privelage of attending back in 2019. It has undergone a rebranding. Also, the announcement says that Ventana Sur will take place back in Buenos Aires this year. The market did relocate to Montevideo, Uruguay, for various reasons but it looks to be back on home soil this year.
Links are in the announcement that follows. We will continue to keep you up to date on the program as the event nears.
VS – FANTASTIC!, the fantastic genre program at Ventana Sur 2025, which will take place from December 1st to 5th in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
We are looking for projects framed within horror, fantasy or science fiction cinema, as well as projects that combine these genres with others such as thriller, action, police, black comedy or hybrids.
The program features two calls for entries:
FANTASTIC! LAB
Filmmakers and producers with projects in development are invited to take part in co-production meetings and pitch sessions with mentors specialized in genre cinema.
A unique opportunity to present your project, meet new partners, and explore financing strategies.
Selected projects will pitch before a jury and industry professionals. Winning projects will receive support through training and participation in international industry events.
Registration deadline: September 5th
FANTASTIC! Screenings
A curated selection of Ibero-American feature films in post-production or world premiere.
Films will compete for post-production service awards.
Registration deadline: September 22th
About VS – FANTASTIC!
VS – FANTASTIC! specializes in fantastic genre films, including post-production screenings, networking events, and pitching sessions for projects seeking funding.
The program’s main goal is to support Ibero-American creators and foster alliances between Latin America, Asia, and Europe, promoting new talents internationally.
