VS FANTASTIC! 2025: Blood Window Rebrands, Opens Call For Entries

The folks at Ventana Sur have sent out word that their genre program, VS - FANTASTIC!, is now accepting submissions for this year's program. Highlight projects from the fantastic genres - horror, sci-fi, fantasy, etc - the program offers two options for Ibero-American projects to develop co-production relationships both locally and internationally.

FANTASTIC! LAB is your usual pitch program where filmmakers with projects in development will ptich their project to a room full of their peers and hope to establish production pacts with them. FANTSTIC! Sreenings will present films that are in the post-production starge or looking for a place to premiere. They are both standard programs that all co-production programs present to their regional filmmakers.

A couple things to note. This was the Blood Window program that we have written about in year's past, even has the privelage of attending back in 2019. It has undergone a rebranding. Also, the announcement says that Ventana Sur will take place back in Buenos Aires this year. The market did relocate to Montevideo, Uruguay, for various reasons but it looks to be back on home soil this year.

Links are in the announcement that follows. We will continue to keep you up to date on the program as the event nears.