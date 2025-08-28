V/H/S HALLOWEEN Teaser Trailer: Eight Spooky Themed Tales Arrive in Time For Peak Season Scares

A collection of Halloween-themed videotapes unleashes a series of twisted, blood-soaked tales, turning trick-or-treat into a struggle for survival.

The self-propelled V/H/S/ horror anthology series continues with a new chapter this October, titled V/H/S/Halloween. Set to have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest next month, the new chapter will debut on Shudder on October 3rd. A new teaser trailer dropped this morning, and you can check it out down below.

We appreciated the local network voiceover for the first few seconds before it began to highlight the contributions from the six directors brought on board this time around.