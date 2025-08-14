THE LAST ANNIVERSARY: Canadian Thriller to Have World Premiere at Mexico's Macabro Film Festival
From the dark mind of veteran Canadian genre filmmaking duo, Brett and Jason Butler (Purgatory Jack, Unfriending) AKA The Butler Brothers, the dark, slow burn horror thriller THE LAST ANNIVERSARY, starring Ry Barrett of Sundance and box office hit IN A VIOLENT NATURE, will have its World Premiere at the upcoming Macabro Film Festival in Mexico, running August 19th to 31st.On the eve of the apocalypse, Tom and Aubrey are celebrating their tenth anniversary at the abandoned hotel where they first tied the knot, having invited their original wedding party to join them for a final night of revelry. However, the married couple harbor a secret agenda for the evening; to confront their wedding party about the mysterious disappearance of the Maid of Honor on that fateful night ten years ago.The Butler Brothers will be in attendance for both screenings.