STAR PEOPLE: Kat Cunning Stars in Exclusive Clip From UFO Sci-fi Thriller

We have an exclusive clip from Adam Finberg's sci-fi thriller, Star People, starring actor and recording artist Kat Cunning. Their fiction narrative uses the largest mass UFO sighting in U.S. history, The Phoenix Lights, as the basis for their story.

On March 13, 1997, thousands of people in Arizona witnessed the largest mass UFO sighting in U.S. history—now famously known as The Phoenix Lights. Among them was 10-year-old Claire, who felt as if the lights called to her. Years later, Claire, now a photographer, is still chasing that moment, hoping to capture the lights on camera and finally make sense of what she saw. When a mysterious tip leads her deep into the Arizona desert during a deadly heatwave with her UFO streamer boyfriend and troubled brother in tow, they encounter a vulnerable immigrant family whose plight complicates her mission. As tensions rise, Claire searches for the answers she seeks on terra firma and among the stars.

In the clip it would appear that Claire and her small 'crew' have stumbled upon a local militia, led by Felix. This may not bode well for the immigrant family they will encounter on their search for more answers about that event back in 1997.

Star People opened on July 25th, to a limited theatrical run with a VOD release to follow nationwide on all major platforms (Amazon, iTunes and more) on August 12th. In fact, the film has been held over one more week down in Phoenix, AZ. Readers in L.A. can check out Star People for themselves when it hits theaters in the city this Friday, August 8th.

Star People stars the aforementioned Kat Cunning (The Deuce, On Swift Horses), McCabe Slye (Destroyer, Fear Street Trilogy), Connor Paolo (The Last Stop in Yuma County, Revenge, Gossip Girl), Eddie Martinez (The Sinner, Night Swim), Bradley Fisher (Westworld), and Adriana Aluna Martinez (Duster).