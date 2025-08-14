SOMNIUM: Racheal Cain's Debut Horror Thriller to Open in Limited Release & VOD

Yellow Veil will bring Racheal Cain's debut feature Somnium, the acclaimed horror science fiction indie, to select theaters starting August 28th, followed by a bow on major streaming platforms. You can watch the official trailer below.

Somnium will officially open theatrically on Friday, August 29th, in Los Angeles, followed by a run in New York City starting September 6th. Beginning September 9th, audiences across North America will be able to rent or own Somnium on Digital HD, including Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home.

After a painful breakup, small-town Gemma moves to Los Angeles with the hopes of making it big. To get on her feet, she takes a job working the overnight shift at Somnium - a mysterious, experimental sleep clinic where dreams are made real. Meanwhile, Gemma throws herself into the cutthroat world of Hollywood auditions. But as the pressure to succeed mounts, she begins to experience strange and unsettling phenomena, and soon finds herself trapped in a nightmarish spiral as she discovers a darkness lurking within the clinic walls.

Somnium premiered at the 2024 Chattanooga Film Festival, where it took home the Audience Award, and went on to take the Silver Audience Award Prize at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival. Lead actress Chloë Levine took home the Best Actress Award at FilmQuest.

The cast is led by Levine (The Sacrifice Game, "The OA"). Levine is joined by Peter Vack ("Mozart in the Jungle"), Will Peltz (Unfriended), Johnathon Schaech (Suitable Flesh, "Blue Ridge: The Series"), and Grace Van Dien ("Stranger Things", Redux Redux).