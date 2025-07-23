SPINAL TAP II: THE END CONTINUES: First Look at Sequel to The Cult Hit

Today, we have our first look at Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, the sequel to the cult, metal hit, This Is Spinal Tap.

We love seeing Elton John on the piano in the background of that first picture and the mini megaliths in the second picture make us laugh. The costume department's work in the third picture though. The Albert Lee tour shirt on McKean, the Shroud of Turin t-shirt on Guest, and Harry Shearer in the middle, looking like a metalhead who has lived and breathed the scene since high school. It is perfect!

Forty-one years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert. Spinal Tap II: The End Continues also marks the resurrection of documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Rob Reiner), who once again tries to capture his favorite metal gods as they contemplate mortality—and the hope that their 12th drummer doesn’t join them in The Great Beyond. Joined by music royalty Paul McCartney and Elton John, Spinal Tap wrestles with their checkered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock ’n' roll.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues will be in theaters nationwide on September 12, 2025.