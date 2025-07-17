Shudder in August: Clowns, Urban Legends, And a Little Bit More
It is part way through the Summer and we are taking a moment to turn our attention to next month's ineup on Shudder.
Clown in a Cornfield will finally settle down into its streaming home after a long and very active theatrical run and roadshow. Another clown-themed horror flick, Gags the Clown, is also in the mix. That one starred Lauren Ashely Carter, star of Jug Face, The Woman and Darling.
Shudder has two entries from one of the 'Hot in the 90s' franchises, Urban Legends, with the 1998 original film, starring Jared Leto,Rebecca Gayheart & Alicia Witt, and the 2000 sequel, Urban Legends: Final Cut.
And pay attention to some of the watch parties for The Last Drive In. They will feature screenings of In A Violent Nature, The Ranger, When Evil Lurks and The Sadness.
CLOWN IN A CORNFIELDShudder Exclusive FilmDirected Eli CraigStreaming On Shudder August 8Available in USSynopsisLooking for a fresh start, Quinn (Katie Douglas, Ginny & Georgia) and her father (Aaron Abrams, Hannibal, Blindspot) move to the quiet town of Kettle Springs. They soon learn the fractured community has fallen on hard times after losing a treasured factory to a fire. As the locals bicker amongst themselves and tensions boil over, a sinister, grinning clown emerges from the cornfields to cleanse the town of its burdens, one bloody victim at a timeTHE TWINShudder Exclusive FilmDirected by J.C. DolerStreaming On Shudder August 29Available in US, CASynopsisAfter the tragic loss of his son, Nicholas (Logan Donovan) struggles with his grief and a strained relationship with his wife Charlie (Aleksa Palladino). Under the watch of psychiatrist Dr. Beaumont (Robert Longstreet), Nicholas begins experiencing terrifying visions of a shadowy figure that looks like himself. As reality unravels, Nicholas must confront his past and the supernatural force haunting him before it consumes him completely.GAGS THE CLOWNDirected by Adam KrauseStreaming On Shudder August 4Available in US, CASynopsisAn unidentified man in Green Bay, WI has captured worldwide attention for roaming the streets dressed as a clown. Many write it off as a harmless prank, others aren’t so sure. When a group of friends cross paths with the clown everyone calls Gags, his true intentions are revealed.URBAN LEGENDDirected by Jamie BlanksStreaming On Shudder August 1Available in USSynopsisA college student suspects a series of bizarre deaths are connected to certain urban legends. Starring Jared Leto, Alicia Witt and Rebecca Gayheart.URBAN LEGENDS: FINAL CUTDirected by John OttmanStreaming On Shudder August 1Available in USSynopsisA film school is the center of a fresh spate of killings based on urban legends. Starring Jennifer Morrison, Matthew Davis, Eva Mendes and Anthony Anderson.TV SERIESThe Last Drive-In with Joe Bob BriggsShudder Original SeriesNew Episode Premieres LIVE Friday, August 1 on Shudder TV Beginning at 9pm ET;Debuts on-demand Sunday, August 3Available in US and CASynopsisLock your doors and crank the volume for a brand-new season of The Last Drive-In. Join Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl the first Friday of every month for all-new, bone-tingling double-features sure to delight horror buffs and video hounds alike, proving once again that the drive-in will never die.SHUDDER TV HIGHLIGHTSWatch Parties Every Friday at 9pm ET – featuring new premieres and curated double features including:o Friday, August 1: The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs Season 7 New Episode Premiere Watch Party – Films TBAo Friday, August 8: “Summer Slashers” Watch Party – CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD and IN A VIOLENT NATUREo Friday, August 15: “Forest Rangers” Watch Party – THE RANGER and THE FINAL TERRORo Friday, August 22: “Influencer Horror” Watch Party –SISSY and TRAGEDY GIRLSo Friday, August 29: “The Movies That Made Shudder” Watch Party – Featuring titles from the Shudder 10 Collection – WHEN EVIL LURKS and THE SADNESSSHUDDER RESURRECTED**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**August 1VenusHorror invades the concrete corridors of a cursed apartment complex on the outskirts of MadridLa Abuela (Aka The Grandmother)A Paris model must return to Madrid where her grandmother, who had brought her up, just had a stroke. But spending the just a few days with this relative turns into an unexpected nightmare.August 4All The Gods in the SkyCaring for his disabled sister on an isolated French farm, guilt-ridden Simon seeks supernatural means to free them both from their physical constraints.Pelican BloodA woman who trains police horses adopts her second child, a severely traumatized 5-year-old girl. When the girl shows violent and anti-social behavior, her new mother becomes determined to help her.August 11Never Have I EverSam, a struggling writer, faces pressure to repay an advance. His day spirals as he loses his wallet, experiences break-ins, and a chance encounter leads to unexpected events, further complicating his predicament and deadline.I Saw the Face of the DevilIn a small town in norther Poland, Majka, 18, is experiencing feelings that are out of the ordinary. She is convinced that she is possessed, so decides to meet Father Marek, an exorcist priest.
