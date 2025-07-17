Shudder in August: Clowns, Urban Legends, And a Little Bit More

It is part way through the Summer and we are taking a moment to turn our attention to next month's ineup on Shudder.

Clown in a Cornfield will finally settle down into its streaming home after a long and very active theatrical run and roadshow. Another clown-themed horror flick, Gags the Clown, is also in the mix. That one starred Lauren Ashely Carter, star of Jug Face, The Woman and Darling.

Shudder has two entries from one of the 'Hot in the 90s' franchises, Urban Legends, with the 1998 original film, starring Jared Leto,Rebecca Gayheart & Alicia Witt, and the 2000 sequel, Urban Legends: Final Cut.

And pay attention to some of the watch parties for The Last Drive In. They will feature screenings of In A Violent Nature, The Ranger, When Evil Lurks and The Sadness.