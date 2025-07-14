PACIFICO: Our First Look at Practical Effects in LatAm Creature Feature

A bit of catching up this morning. If you have not seen this news on other channels then take a look at the practical effects used in the upcoming creature feaure, Pacifico.

Pacifico is being touted as teh largest science-fiction production in LatAm history. The production is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and our friends at FilmSharks are one of the producers. A lengthy announcement follows.

In the film, a group of young travelers are stranded on an island in the Pacific where they struggle to escape an evil alien presence that has been hidden from mankind for centuries.

Biggest Sci fi ever made in Spanish , 'Pacifico' Unveils Creature Design in First Look Images

We've got your exclusive first look at the monstrous practical effect-driven terror at the heart of Pacifico, the highly anticipated elevated creature feature from visionary Latin filmmaker Gonzalo Gutiérrez "GG" ( Giants ). This reveal comes straight from the Cannes Film Market, where the buzz around this Buenos Aires-based production was beginning to boil over. It's also said to be the largest science-fiction production in Latin American history with probably the hottest Latin/US Hispanic cast to date.

The horrifying images, seen below, showcase a moment of pure survival horror; a squaring off against the ancient evil at the story's core. We're told the project was shot with visceral realism, and the creature's practical design does indeed promise a return to tactile monstrosities.

Directed by Gonzalo Gutiérrez "GG", Pacifico hails from Buenos Aires-based outfit FilmSharks, produced by Mauricio Brunetti (Corazon de Leon) and Guido Rud (Lobo Feroz; No Dormiras), and executive produced by Florencia Lemoine (Giants). Gutiérrez is known for his bold visual style and roots in high-end visual effects. A self-taught VFX artist, Gutiérrez has made waves internationally with his sci-fi short/project Underland: The Last Surfacer. He's also a founding member of the Asociación Argentina de Efectos Visuales, and brings that technical mastery to this ambitious, practical-heavy horror vision.