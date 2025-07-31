KEROUAC'S ROAD: THE BEAT OF A NATION Exclusive Clip

Maybe it's because of the vast land in North America, how far you can drive without leaving a nation, but the open road has called to many a person. Jack Kerouac's famous novel On the Road certainly inspired many a road trip, and it's no wonder that it still resonates today. A new documentary explores just how much a legacy his story has left, and we've got an exclusive clip.

From filmmaker Ebs Burnough (the former White House deputy social secretary and senior advisor to First Lady Michelle Obama), the new documentary Kerouac’s Road: The Beat of a Nation features actors Matt Dillon, Josh Brolin, Michael Imperioli, and W. Kamau Bell, among others, discuss their personal connection to Kerouac’s On The Road novel and how it formed their relationship with their outlook on life.



The film explores how the legacy of Jack Kerouac’s iconic novel On the Road reflects in today’s America. The film interweaves stories of modern-day “on-the-roaders” who share connections to Kerouac’s life, alongside those influenced by him or knew and loved him. Featured participants include Josh Brolin, W. Kamau Bell, Natalie Merchant, Matt Dillon, Jay McInerney and Joyce Johnson. On the Road remains as relevant today as it was in the 1950s, but both the book and Kerouac himself have never been explored in this way before. While based on the American road, the book inspired people globally to get out of where they are and engage in the world around them. Featuring Ann Charters, David Amram, Kim Jones, Jean-Christophe Cloutier, Diana Langley, Tenaj Melendras, Faustino Melendras, Amir Staten, Angel Staten, and Karlynne Staten.

Kerouac’s Road: The Beat of a Nation opens in theaters in the USA on Friday August 1st, and you can check out the exclusive clip below.