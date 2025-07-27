Fantasia 2025 Review: THE VIRGIN OF THE QUARRY LAKE, Argentine Summer of Hell
Set during one of Argentina’s darkest periods, the crippling financial crisis in the early years of the 21st century, when the country had rolling blackouts and water shortages, we follow Natalia, her girlfriends, Mariela, and Josefina, and her would-be boyfriend Diego as they avoid what is going on in their country. They chat on ICQ in internet cafes, and listen to CDs in overheating apartments, occasionally escaping to the mall or a public pool.
When Diego brings Sylvia, a more experienced and older woman (who reads Vonnegut and knows how to get into to all the cool nightclubs, and is edgy enough to pick up teenagers in burgeoning online spaces) into summer vacation circle, it triggers a wave of insecurity and jealous fury in Natalia. The film simmers and roils in Natalia’s headspace in a variety of sharp visual ways; slow zooms, and long lens closeups of while the world moves around her passive stillness.
The Virgin of The Quarry Lake, subtly mixes elements from Y Tu Mamá También and Carrie, into a original, and stylishly low-key pressure cooker. It stays well grounded in its social and dramatic milieu, while dangerously flirting into horror territory. A late shot in the film will show the ‘other’ side of the quarry as a garbage dump and failed real-estate development, turned poverty camp, while Natalia discovers something more supernatural and sinister.
The film begs difficult questions of class, morality, and sexual entitlement, only through the vessel of a young woman in a virgin space of all possibilities; at that age unanswerable and instinctual. Casabe’s eye for detail and framing, along with a sublime performance from Dolores Oliverio, and an interesting reflection of that era of Argentina’s history make for a heady brew.
Director(s)
- Laura Casabe