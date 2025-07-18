EL LAZO DE PETRA: Watch The New Short From Gigi Saul Guerrero (Ahora con subtítulos en inglés)

If you're a fan of Mexican filmmaker Gigi Saul Guerrero like we are, then you will already know that the other week they launched their latest short film, El lazo de Petra, back home in Mexico. You will also know that the short was made in partnership with Apple, and it was shot entirely on an iPhone 16 Pro. You will also know that in just mere days the short has racked up over 27 million views on YouTube.

And if you are like me, y tu español es muy malo, you would only recognize the odd Spanish word here and there, basing your response to their short solely on visuals alone. Which is not a bad thing, it looks amazing, but some context was missing. Never fear! English subtitles have now been added on and you can get the full story and adventure!

From the minds behind Luchagore Productions (El Gigante, Bingo Hell, La Quinceañera), Guerrero and her long time business partner Raynor Shima, worked in bringing audiences a Mexican tale about an Abuela (Grandmother) sharing with her granddaughter about the legendary heroine Petra, a strong Charra with her powerful lasso, who thwarts off mythical monsters of the underworld from invading her town. Guerrero (V/H/S/85, Hulu's Culture Shock)—celebrated for her unique blend of grindhouse style, cultural authenticity, and social commentary—brings her signature voice to this latest entry in Apple’s Shot on iPhone campaign with a new twist to Mexican folkloric monsters (can you tell which monster is Guerrero’s on screen cameo?). With El Lazo De Petra, she not only showcases the cinematic potential of the iPhone, but also uplifts Mexican women and folklore in a striking, fun-modern way. While infusing a 16 bit world crafted by HALBERD STUDIOS, a indie video game developer from Guadalajara. Enjoy this 11 min film shot entirely on iPhone 16 Pro, this western-meets-vintage video-game adventure celebrates fearless women and Mexican folklore—with a legendary Charra battling mythical creatures to protect her people. A tribute to female courage that will resonate with new generations.

The short proves that its not what you shoot your film with but who is doing the shooting. iPhone's are neat and all (I guess, I'm not a part of your cult) and can do wondrous things these days but you have to know what you're doing in order to make a short film that sings like El lazo de Petra does.

Guerrero's short sings with splendid visuals, cool action and lots of Mexican folklore. A kickass short film about kickass women made by a kickass, Mexican woman.

Check it out now!