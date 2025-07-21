DELIA'S GHOST: Sitges FanPtich Winner Heads Into Frontières With Hefty Production Boost

Elizabeth ‘Biz’ Crummett’s supernatural drama, Delia’s Ghost, winner of the Frontières FanPitch Best Feature Pitch Award at last year's Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival is heading into this year's Frontières Market with some much needed tools to it's proverbial production belt.

Delia’s Ghost is set up at Be Hope Films, headed by Belindalee Hope. Production is set to begin in March 2026.

A redemption tale, “Delia’s Ghost” turns on Eddy, the pissed-off ghost of a 1979 punk, who is stuck in the house where he died – angry, forgotten, and spiralling in a death loop.

Then 10-year-old Cordelia moves into the house. She sees ghosts, doesn’t scare easy, and if she has to, she’ll burn their hauntings to the ground with her backpack of lighters.

She asks Eddy’s help, however, to battle her Headmaster Barlow, a soul-ensnaring spectre who still rules the school he founded over a century ago, monstrously powered by the souls of his captive ghost children.

As her no-bullshit mother Molly fights to pull her back from the edge, Cordelia takes matters into her own hands. To free the ghost children, she’ll risk everything – even herself, the synopsis ends.

“It’s a story about loss, limbo and the power of connection – told through the unexpected bond between Cordelia, an odd little outcast, and Eddy, a bitter punk ghost trapped in purgatory. Their friendship is the film’s heartbeat, inverted, touching, funny, and ultimately about redemption,” said Crummett.

“At its core, ‘Delia’s Ghost’ is about clawing your way back to hope, even when the world has given up on you – even when you have given up on yourself,” added Hope. “In a time when everything feels broken, it’s a deeply human story about transformation through connection. We don’t heal in isolation. We evolve together – even ghosts.”