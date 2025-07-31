CHIEF OF WAR Review: Battling for Hawaiian Peace and Unity

How do you say "peace, my brother" in Hawaiian?

Chief of War

The first two episodes premiere Friday, August 1, exclusively on Apple TV+. New episodes premiere every Friday. I've seen all nine episodes.

Ka'iana (Jason Momoa) is a mighty warrior, wherever he is.

In the opening sequence, he is fishing with family members off the coast of Kauaʻi, Hawaii, late in the 18th century. When, in essence, he wrestles a shark underwater so that he can feed everyone, we know he is no ordinary warrior.

Indeed, whether on land or sea, Ka'iana exudes fearless power, sleek agility, and incredible strength. A force to be reckoned with, he is the unquestioned leader of his loyal family, including his wife and his two brothers. They are all devoted to him.

Thus, when he is summoned to return to his native island of Maui from peaceful exile on Kauaʻi, his entire family holds their collective breath. Why did he, a mighty warrior, leave his native island? And why would he return?

The questions are bound up in the culture and traditions of the native Hawaiians who inhabit the islands, hundreds of miles away from outside interference. Upon Ka'iana's return to Maui, it is revealed that he was the head of the war department -- so to speak -- under Chief Kahekili (Temuera Morrison), a merciless leader.

Chief Kahekili wants Ka'iana back as his war chief because of a prophecy that everyone in the Hawaiian islands believes: someone will rise up to unify the islands, which have been in a state of war against each other for many years. Chief Kahekili says he is the one who will fulfill the prophecy. But not everyone agrees, leading to many battles to come.

Created by Thomas Paʻa Sibbett and Jason Momoa, who also wrote all nine episodes -- seven in collaboration with fellow producer Doug Jung -- the series is madly ambitious and spectacularly successful.

The first two episodes, directed by Justin Chon to excellent effect, feature a plethora of loincloths and Hawaiian on Hawaiian violence, executed with spears, slings, knives, and machetes. Everyone is grungy, constantly clamoring for attention as they engage in mortal combat. Then the survivors happily share meals with each other.

The second episode concludes on a surprising note that is a hallmark of the nine-episode series, which continues to incorporate surprising notes that I found to be consistently entertaining. Action sequences unfold in ways and with methods that I've not seen before, which makes watching each episode a treat for action fans.

Episodes 3-8 are divided between directors Anders Engstrom and Brian Andrew Mendoza, and they follow the template established by Justin Chon, utilizing the incredibly scenic locations (chiefly Hawaii and New Zealand) as backdrops to the action sequences and extended family drama that unfolds. Much of the narrative centers on Ka'iana, and his family, as well as the belligerent chiefs, Kahekili and Keōua, portrayed by Cliff Curtis, meaner and nastier than I've ever seen him before; he's great!

We also see the rise of a new kind of chief, Kamehameha (Kaina Makua) and his bride, Kaʻahumanu, essayed by Lucianne Buchanan in an luminous performance. As individuals and as a couple, they forge new paths in leadership for their people.

Jason Momoa directs the concluding episode of the season, which is highly accomplished, far beyond my modest expectations. That also sums up my feelings about the series as a whole: I expected a respectful historical drama that would present events from an indigenous perspective.

Instead, Chief of War distinguishes itself with engaging storytelling and galvanizing action sequences, making for a highly recommended series.

