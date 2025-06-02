THE SOUND Trailer Exclusive: Mountain High Horror Thriller in Theaters June 27th
We have your first look at the main trailer for Brendan Devan's horror action thriller, The Sound. If you like your horror flicks dangling hundreds of feet above the ground below then this one is for you.
It will have everything. The thrill and danger of mountain climbing, where one step means you could plummet to your death. Add to it, what appears to be a supernatural element guarding a secret at the mountain's peak, well, it just got exponentially more dangerous.
Check out the trailer and a gallery of stills down below. The Sound opens in theaters and on VOD Nationwide on June 27th.
In terrifying horror thriller THE SOUND, a world-class group of climbers is granted access to the Forbidden Wall, a mysterious rock wall previously closed for decades. Among the climbers is Sean (Marc Hills), whose grandfather made an ill-fated attempt 63 years earlier. During the group’s ascent, they come face to face with a malevolent force that quickly turns their expedition into a harrowing battle for survival hundreds of feet above the ground.Set in the high octane climbing community, the film stars Marc Hills (Elephant Department), Rachel Finninger (American Horror Story), Nicholas Baroudi (The Hating Game), Jocelyn Hudon (The Strain), William Fitchtner (Crash, Armageddon), Christina Kirkman (Trigger Happy), Jolene Kay (Star Trek), David Clennon (The Thing), Hazel Findlay (Reel Rock), Brette Harrington (The Alpinist), Adrian Ballinger (Edge Of The Earth), and Alex Honnold (Free Solo).
