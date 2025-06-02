THE SOUND Trailer Exclusive: Mountain High Horror Thriller in Theaters June 27th

We have your first look at the main trailer for Brendan Devan's horror action thriller, The Sound. If you like your horror flicks dangling hundreds of feet above the ground below then this one is for you.

It will have everything. The thrill and danger of mountain climbing, where one step means you could plummet to your death. Add to it, what appears to be a supernatural element guarding a secret at the mountain's peak, well, it just got exponentially more dangerous.

Check out the trailer and a gallery of stills down below. The Sound opens in theaters and on VOD Nationwide on June 27th.