THE MAN IN MY BASEMENT: First Look at Creepy Thriller

We're most of us hard up for money these days, so much so that we're willing to compromise a little in order to earn a little, for some basic survival or to hold on to our housing. But maybe some compromises are not worth it. That's what this protagonist seems to be about to find out in the upcoming thriller, The Man in My Basement.

In the African American neighborhood of Sag Harbor, New York, Charles Blakey (Corey Hawkins) is out of work, out of luck and on the verge of foreclosure on his ancestral home. A knock on the door from a mysterious businessman, Anniston Bennet (Willem Dafoe), brings a bizarre and lucrative proposition; rent his dusty stand-up basement out for the summer and receive enough money to clear his debts for good. Once Charles accepts, he finds himself led down a terrifying path that confronts his family’s ghosts and locks the men in a terrifying puzzle, at the heart of it race, the source of their traumas and the root of all evil.

Bases on a novel by bestselling author Walter Mosley (Devil in a Blue Dress), it's the feature debut of Nadia Latif, and certainly looks like a warning to any desperate homeowners to be careful when money seems to come your way a little too easily. It's coming to theatres and Hulu in the fall, and you can check out the teaser and a few stills below.