SWEET RELIEF Trailer Premiere: Indie Thriller Begins Limited Theatrical Run And Exclusive VOD This Friday

We have the trailer premiere for the indie thriller, Sweet Relief, from writer and director Nick Verdi. The flick will have a one week theatrical run at Laemmle Encino Town Center in Los Angeles and will be available on premium VOD exclusively on Eventive this Friday, June 27th. It will spread to a wider VOD release later in the year.

Parents and teachers in a small New England town are in a panic over kids playing Sweet Relief, an online murder challenge in which the player must nominate someone they'd like to see die. Three teenagers play the game as a joke, unaware of the dire consequences awaiting them.

Meanwhile, Jess and Nathan are a bored, millennial couple struggling to get by. Nathan is annoyed with his mother, and Jess is annoyed with Nathan. Jess’ curiosity and boredom lead to a dangerous situation of her own, when she meets Gerald, a confidential police informant and perhaps, a sadistic child killer.

What starts out as a slow burn gains momentum as seemingly unrelated characters and storylines begin to interweave until the shocking, explosive climax in this arthouse thriller.

SWEET RELIEF was written and directed by up and coming filmmaker Nick Verdi. The film stars Alisa Leigh, B.R. Yeager, Adam Michael Kozack, Lucie Rosenfeld, Jocelyn Lopez, Catie DuPont and Paul Lazar in a standout performance as Mr. McDaniel. It was executive produced by Elliot Gipson. The film has had a successful festival run and has screened at Chattanooga Film Festival, Philadelphia Unnamed Film Festival (PUFF), Another Hole in the Head, and Salem Horror Fest, among others.