IN VITRO Trailer Exclusive: Australian Sci-fi Thriller Coming June 27th

Will Howarth and Tom McKeith's sci-fi thriller, In Vitro, is coming to theaters, Digital and On Demand on June 27th from Saban Films. We have your first look at the trailer for the Australian flick. Check it out down below.

Howarth and McKeith directed a screenplay they wrote with one of their leads, Talia Zucker (Alice Palmer in the cult horror film Lake Mungo). Their Director's Statement follows.

Our goal with IN VITRO was to create a grounded sci-fi with compelling characters that expressed something important about the times we live in. We hope that audiences will be challenged by the film’s conclusion and reflect on their own ideas around love and control.

IN VITRO is set against the backdrop of a changing future world where advancements in biotechnology are being used to perfectly reproduce livestock over and over again. However, at its core the film is about relationships and the ways in which we can feel controlled. Love can be possessive and destructive just as easily as it can be compassionate and empowering. In making this film, we were particularly interested in the psychology behind how the protagonist has found herself in this controlling relationship which is she unwilling or unable to leave. We tried to approach this subject matter with sensitivity in order to do justice to this important and timely issue.

When we were exploring these ideas during the development process, we found that the screenplay started to grow quite organically from our own anxieties around relationships. This also melded with our interest in sci-fi and how the genre can be used to explore possible futures while shining a light on our current reality. Together with Talia Zucker (writer and actor playing ‘Layla’), we were very lucky to have the support of Screen Australia and the Sundance Screenwriters Lab through this development process.

The vision for IN VITRO was for it to be a moody, atmospheric piece set in a world of secrets and hidden agendas where nothing is as it seems. With its unique genre and timely themes, we hope that we have created a fresh and enduring film world full of striking visuals that will stay with viewers.