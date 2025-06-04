HOUSE ON EDEN Official Trailer: Canadian Found Footage Flick in Cinemas July 25th

The official trailer for the found footage horror flick House on Eden is here. Due out in cinemas on July 25th, the little Canadian horror flick made by content creators Kris Collins and Celina Myers - seriously, it's only 78 minutes long - looks ready to scare audiences stupid.

HOUSE ON EDEN is the feature debut from content creators Kris Collins (“Ginormo”) and Celina Myers (Would You Kill for Me? The Mary Bailey Story). The duo, best known as KallMeKris and CelinaSpookyBoo on social media, has collectively amassed a dedicated audience of over 70 million followers. The film is written and directed by Collins, who also stars alongside Myers and Jason-Christopher Mayer (Nobody Gets Out Alive). Paranormal investigators Kris, Celina, and their videographer Jay expect the usual scares when they set out on their latest case. But after being mysteriously rerouted to an abandoned house deep in the woods, they find themselves facing a force unlike anything they’ve encountered before. As the night spirals into chaos, missing crew members and eerie phenomena hint at an ancient, malevolent presence watching their every move.

I am surprised that Fantasia and Shudder haven't announced that they will be hosting a screening of this before its theatrical release. The festival is up and running. Both girls are Canadian. The Fantasia audience is unapologetically stoked about everything they watch.

That would be the place to launch it.