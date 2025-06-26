ETERNAL Trailer: Danish Sci-fi Drama Coming to U.S. Theaters And Digital

Young climate change scientist, Elias falls in love with an aspiring singer, Anita. But when an opportunity arises for him to join a mission researching a dangerous climate change phenomenon—a mysterious fracture on the ocean floor—he chooses career over love. Years later, during his mission, he experiences a vision of what his life could have been like if he made a different choice—and soon Elias becomes obsessed with having what could've been.

The Danish dramatic sci-fi, Eternal, from writer and director Ulaa Salim is coming to theaters this Friday and digital next week. Watch the trailer down below.

Darkstar Pictures is releasing the flick in select theaters, including New York and Los Angeles, on June 27th. Then it will be found on Digital and On-Demand platforms next Tuesday, July 1st.

Eternal stars Simon Sears, Nanna Øland Fabricius, Anna Søgaard Frandsen, and Viktor Hjelmsøe.