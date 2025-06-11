BANG Trailer & Poster Exclusive: Indie Action Flick Starring Jack Kesy And Peter Weller Coming in July

We have been given your exclusive first look at the trailer and poster for the upcoming action film, Bang, directed by Thai director Wych Kaosayananda. You know, the guy who directed Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever back in 2002 under the name Kaos? Then went on to make a couple flicks with Dustin Nguyen, a couple with Mark Dacascos, and somehow wrangled in Scott Adkins to make a movie with him as well? Yeah, him.

Anyways, Kaosayananda has made a new indie action film starring Jack Kesy and Peter Weller and it will be released in select theaters, digital and on demand on July 11th by Saban Films. Check out the trailer below. It is extra explodey!