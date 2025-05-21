ZOOTOPIA 2: First Teaser For Sequel to Animated Hit, in Cinemas This November
We feel that one of the surprise hits of 2016 in animation was Zootopia. It kind of came out of nowhere with not a whole lot of leadup to its release, not that usual grande fanfare that Disney typically lavished upon its releases. It was The Emperor's New Groove of that decade.
Still, the first film was utterly delightful and rewatchable as heck, which is why it is surprising that it has taken nearly ten years for a sequel to happen, recent industry woes and labor action notwithstanding.
Regardless, here we are, with the first teaser trailer for the sequel which is coming to cinemas on November 26th. Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde can be seen swinging, running and barreling through many backdrops of Zootopia, with the authorities not too far behind. Kind of a Keystone Cops vibe going on. With them is a new character, Gary De'Snake, who was voiced by Ke Huy Quan.
Check it out, down below.
Walt Disney Animation Studios revealed a brand-new teaser trailer this morning for “Zootopia 2,” the highly anticipated sequel to 2016’s Academy Award®-winning “Zootopia.” Featuring glimpses at new and returning characters, the trailer reunites rookie cops Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman) and teases a new team-up with a mysterious pit viper, Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan).In the film, which opens only in theatres Nov. 26, Judy and Nick find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, they must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. According to Disney Animation chief creative officer and director Jared Bush, who also wrote the script, a larger world is in store for fans. “We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to the outrageous, expansive animal metropolis of Zootopia, and take audiences on a hilarious, wild ride into parts of the city we’ve never visited before,” said Bush. “Whether it's the marshes of semi-aquatic mammals, the vast desert dunes or even greater mysteries beyond, our heroes, Judy and Nick, will meet a lot of new friends, and discover even more about the world, themselves and a brand-new snake in town.”Added director Byron Howard, “The trailer features the original song ‘ZUTU’ by Zootopia’s finest lemming techno group, LEMEEENS. Fresh from touring with superstar Gazelle as her opening act, members Hans-Peter, Gūnther, Spielt and their DJ, Spaß, created the song to mark the occasion and welcome the world back to the City of Zootopia!”From the Oscar®-winning team of Jared Bush and Byron Howard (directors) and Yvett Merino (producer), “Zootopia 2” also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Quinta Brunson and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.
