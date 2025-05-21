ZOOTOPIA 2: First Teaser For Sequel to Animated Hit, in Cinemas This November

We feel that one of the surprise hits of 2016 in animation was Zootopia. It kind of came out of nowhere with not a whole lot of leadup to its release, not that usual grande fanfare that Disney typically lavished upon its releases. It was The Emperor's New Groove of that decade.

Still, the first film was utterly delightful and rewatchable as heck, which is why it is surprising that it has taken nearly ten years for a sequel to happen, recent industry woes and labor action notwithstanding.

Regardless, here we are, with the first teaser trailer for the sequel which is coming to cinemas on November 26th. Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde can be seen swinging, running and barreling through many backdrops of Zootopia, with the authorities not too far behind. Kind of a Keystone Cops vibe going on. With them is a new character, Gary De'Snake, who was voiced by Ke Huy Quan.

Check it out, down below.