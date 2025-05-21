THE MORTICIAN Trailer: Death Comes Home

Death comes for all of us, but that doesn't mean you need to hurry it along.

Debuting on Sunday, June 1, The Mortician is a three-part documentary series, telling "the haunting story of L.A.'s most infamous family-run mortuary," according to the official verbiage. An official trailer has been released, and it creeps me out. (Watch it below, so we can all share the creepiness.)

Here's the official synopsis: "The Mortician unravels the haunting story of L.A.'s most infamous family-run mortuary. In the early 1980s, David Sconce took over the Lamb Funeral Home and engaged in morally questionable and inhumane practices to increase his earnings.

"Featuring an exclusive interview with Sconce -- newly released from prison -- the three-part series examines the multibillion-dollar mortuary industry and illuminates what can happen behind closed doors."

Since I'm a native of Los Angeles and make it a habit to stay away from family-run mortuaries, I'm fascinated. Joshua Rofé directed the series, an HBO Original that debuts Sunday, June 1 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. New episodes will debut subsequent Sundays at the same time.

Check out the trailer below, and mark your calendars.