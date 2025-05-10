New Agency Focused on Brazilian Genre Filmmakers, VDF Connection, to Launch at Marche du Film

Playing a bit of catch-up this morning as Variety announced the other day that a new company called VDF Connection, based out of São Paulo, Brazil will launch at the Cannes Film Festival’s Marché du Film.

The company will serve as a consultancy, training and sales agency, for Brazilian genre filmmakers and we presume the rest of the Iberoamerican region, when you consider the lineup of films they are presenting this year. They will launch at the market with a Fantastic Cuts horror showcase and a second dedicated to titles from Brazilian state Minas Gerais, just north of the states of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The company is founded by Mónica Trigo, a consultant and fest curator, and our friend from Blood Window, Javier Fernández. Blood Window is of course the Latin American genre platform in the massive Ventana Sur co-production market.

Said Fernández: “VDF Connection is a new consulting and sales agency focused on connecting filmmakers and producers — from development to post-production — with international festivals and markets,” “Our mission is to empower the global launch of audiovisual content, primarily from Brazil and Latin America, at a time when the Brazilian industry is gaining renewed momentum, especially with Brazil being honored as the Country of Honor at this year’s Marché du Film,” he added. Focusing on Latin American genre – horror, sci-fi, thrillers – Fantastic Cuts will screen excerpts from five pix in post. The cut takes in “The Saint, Her Mother, Their Manor, and a Dove,” one of two productions at Cannes from on-the-rise auteur Cintia Domit Bittar, a scathing take on a religious materialist mindset in Brazil, “Profanity,” the latest from Chile’s Lucio Rojas, whose 2017 gorefest “Trauma” established him as one of the new kings of envelope pushing extreme horror, and “Love, Free Love,” from respected action movie/doc writer-directors Flavio Frederico and Mariana Pamplona (“São Paulo Heist”).

Also of note, our friend Lucio Rojas (Trauma) will have one of their new films, Profanity, is taking part in a program called Fantastic Cuts. We are fairly certain our Chilean muse, actress Ximena del Solar, is involved in this project as well.