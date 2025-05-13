Frontières 2025: International Co-pro Announces First Wave

Our friends at the Frontières Co-Production Market have announced the first wave of titles for this year's market during the Fantasia International Film Festival.

The totally lucky 13th edition of the market will feature projects from here at home including two Quebecois filmmakers, one of which is Anouk Whissell (Turbo Kid, Wake Up) and their first solo feature film, Holi Womb.

Projects will also come from Latin America, New Zealand and a couple from Europe as well. All the projects, complete with their loglines follow in the official announcement.