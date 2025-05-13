Frontières 2025: International Co-pro Announces First Wave
Our friends at the Frontières Co-Production Market have announced the first wave of titles for this year's market during the Fantasia International Film Festival.
The totally lucky 13th edition of the market will feature projects from here at home including two Quebecois filmmakers, one of which is Anouk Whissell (Turbo Kid, Wake Up) and their first solo feature film, Holi Womb.
Projects will also come from Latin America, New Zealand and a couple from Europe as well. All the projects, complete with their loglines follow in the official announcement.
FIRST WAVE ANNOUNCEMENTAfter the upcoming Frontières Platform in Cannes on Saturday May 17 and Sunday May 18, Frontières will return to the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal for the 13th edition of its co-production market which will take place between July 23-26th.Frontières is pleased to announce the first wave of ten projects for this year’s official Market selection. Notable project helmers include: Anouk Whissell (WAKE UP) from Québec, Elizabeth Crummett (THE UNDERSTUDY) from New Zealand, Brad Abrahams (LOVE AND SAUCERS) from the United States and Hannes Baumgartner (MIDNIGHT RUNNER) from Switzerland. These projects showcase a wide variety of genres including science-fiction, horror, psychological thriller and dark comedy. Past Frontières projects include IN FLAMES, HATCHING, LAMB, THE LONG WALK, SEA FEVER, VIVARIUM and RAW.The Frontières Co-Production Market is funded by Telefilm Canada, SODEC, the Government of Quebec, the City of Montreal, Wallimage and the Netherlands Film Fund.FRONTIÈRES MARKETDELIA'S GHOST (New Zealand)Director: Elizabeth CrummettProducer: Belindalee HopeGenre: Supernatural Drama, ThrillerThe ghost of a volatile punk finds purpose when a little girl moves in who can see and talk to him; from violent poltergeist to guardian angel he vows to protect her from both the living and the dead.FIEBRE CARIBE (USA, Venezuela)Director: Diego Andrés MurilloProducers: Eduardo Andrés Díaz, Diego Andrés MurilloGenre: Horror ThrillerTalyssa, apparently a vampire, lives off the grid in Queens, NY, until she decides to travel to Caracas, Venezuela’s capital city, in search of her past lover who she almost killed due to her canibalistic nature.FUR (Canada, USA)Director: Brad AbrahamsProducers: Matt Ralston, Frank MosleyGenre: Horror, Dark Comedy, FantasyThe loosely true tale of Albert Ostman, a melancholic Canadian lumberjack who became history’s first Bigfoot abductee - and reluctant romancer.GREY MOUNTAIN (USA)Director: Jeremy HolmProducers: Jeremy Holm, Christopher Kelly, Sarah SharpGenre: Science-Fiction, HorrorA UFO abduction field study leads researchers to Ronald Walker, a devastated recluse waiting to be rescued by "Star People."HOLI WOMB (Canada, QC)Director: Anouk WhissellProducers: Maja Jacobs, Yoann-Karl Whissell, Benoit BeaulieuGenre: Psychological HorrorFaced with an unplanned pregnancy that shatters her career ambitions, a distressed Grace travels to Poland to an exclusive retreat for expectant mothers, only to uncover the spa’s horrifying past and must battle for her own survival.INSECT EMPIRE (Switzerland)Director: Hannes BaumgartnerProducers: Michela Pini, Simon JaquemetGenre: Drama, Fantasy, HorrorSelma, a young microbiologist realizes that she is slowly turning into an insect.LE MAJESTIC (Canada, QC)Director: Karl LemieuxProducer: Sylvain CorbeilGenre: Supernatural horror, Paranormal RomanceSébastien Judet, a geologist in his forties, accepts a position at a small natural history museum, where he develops a troubled relationship with the director. As he gradually discovers the countless mineralogical specimens stored in the museum's immense basement, he develops a fascination for his supervisor and the night.OSTRICH BOY (Canada)Director: Ricardo BonisoliProducers: Holly Pavlik, Ricardo BonisoliGenre: Dark FantasyMarked by a rare physical condition called “Ostrich Syndrome”, a lonely teen seeks acceptance by joining a racewalking group.REAL BLOOD (The Netherlands)Director: Joeri PruysProducers: Ewoud Bon, Joeri PruysGenre: Horror, ThrillerMay is an ambitious Black media artist who is being coached to success by radical performance artist Agnes, until the boundaries between art and life become increasingly blurred and May has to confront the dark side of her ambitions.SHALLOW HELL (Brazil)Director: Rafael ToledoProducer: Evandro CaixetaGenre: Horror, WesternA group of illegal miners find a demon trapped inside a mine, that offers them unbelievable riches in exchange for sacrificed body parts.THE BALLAD OF TITA AND THE MACHINES (USA, Mexico, Brazil)Director: Miguel Angel CaballeroProducers: Helena Sardinha, Luis Antonio Aldana, Rafael ThomasetoGenre: Science-FictionWhen a robotics empire sends humanoids to take over essential labor, a crew of unlikely workers band together, led by an elderly farmworker with nothing left to lose and everything to fight for.
