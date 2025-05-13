Cannes Coverage Teaser Trailers Manga Documentaries Indie Features

Frontières 2025: International Co-pro Announces First Wave

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Our friends at the Frontières Co-Production Market have announced the first wave of titles for this year's market during the Fantasia International Film Festival. 
 
The totally lucky 13th edition of the market will feature projects from here at home including two Quebecois filmmakers, one of which is Anouk Whissell (Turbo Kid, Wake Up) and their first solo feature film, Holi Womb.
 
Projects will also come from Latin America, New Zealand and a couple from Europe as well. All the projects, complete with their loglines follow in the official announcement. 
 
FIRST WAVE ANNOUNCEMENT
 
After the upcoming Frontières Platform in Cannes on Saturday May 17 and Sunday May 18, Frontières will return to the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal for the 13th edition of its co-production market which will take place between July 23-26th.
 
Frontières is pleased to announce the first wave of ten projects for this year’s official Market selection. Notable project helmers include: Anouk Whissell (WAKE UP) from Québec, Elizabeth Crummett (THE UNDERSTUDY) from New Zealand, Brad Abrahams (LOVE AND SAUCERS) from the United States and Hannes Baumgartner (MIDNIGHT RUNNER) from Switzerland. These projects showcase a wide variety of genres including science-fiction, horror, psychological thriller and dark comedy. Past Frontières projects include IN FLAMES, HATCHING, LAMB, THE LONG WALK, SEA FEVER, VIVARIUM and RAW.
 
The Frontières Co-Production Market is funded by Telefilm Canada, SODEC, the Government of Quebec, the City of Montreal, Wallimage and the Netherlands Film Fund.
 
FRONTIÈRES MARKET
 
DELIA'S GHOST  (New Zealand)
Director: Elizabeth Crummett
Producer: Belindalee Hope
Genre: Supernatural Drama, Thriller
The ghost of a volatile punk finds purpose when a little girl moves in who can see and talk to him; from violent poltergeist to guardian angel he vows to protect her from both the living and the dead.
 
FIEBRE CARIBE  (USA, Venezuela)
Director: Diego Andrés Murillo
Producers: Eduardo Andrés Díaz, Diego Andrés Murillo
Genre: Horror Thriller
Talyssa, apparently a vampire, lives off the grid in Queens, NY, until she decides to travel to Caracas, Venezuela’s capital city, in search of her past lover who she almost killed due to her canibalistic nature.
 
FUR (Canada, USA)
Director: Brad Abrahams
Producers: Matt Ralston, Frank Mosley
Genre: Horror, Dark Comedy, Fantasy
The loosely true tale of Albert Ostman, a melancholic Canadian lumberjack who became history’s first Bigfoot abductee - and reluctant romancer.
 
GREY MOUNTAIN  (USA)
Director: Jeremy Holm
Producers: Jeremy Holm, Christopher Kelly, Sarah Sharp
Genre: Science-Fiction, Horror
A UFO abduction field study leads researchers to Ronald Walker, a devastated recluse waiting to be rescued by "Star People."
 
HOLI WOMB (Canada, QC)
Director: Anouk Whissell
Producers: Maja Jacobs, Yoann-Karl Whissell, Benoit Beaulieu
Genre: Psychological Horror
Faced with an unplanned pregnancy that shatters her career ambitions, a distressed Grace travels to Poland to an exclusive retreat for expectant mothers, only to uncover the spa’s horrifying past and must battle for her own survival.
 
INSECT EMPIRE  (Switzerland)
Director: Hannes Baumgartner
Producers: Michela Pini, Simon Jaquemet
Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror
Selma, a young microbiologist realizes that she is slowly turning into an insect.
 
LE MAJESTIC (Canada, QC)
Director: Karl Lemieux
Producer: Sylvain Corbeil
Genre: Supernatural horror, Paranormal Romance
Sébastien Judet, a geologist in his forties, accepts a position at a small natural history museum, where he develops a troubled relationship with the director. As he gradually discovers the countless mineralogical specimens stored in the museum's immense basement, he develops a fascination for his supervisor and the night.
 
OSTRICH BOY (Canada)
Director: Ricardo Bonisoli
Producers: Holly Pavlik, Ricardo Bonisoli
Genre: Dark Fantasy
Marked by a rare physical condition called “Ostrich Syndrome”, a lonely teen seeks acceptance by joining a racewalking group.
 
REAL BLOOD (The Netherlands)
Director: Joeri Pruys
Producers: Ewoud Bon, Joeri Pruys
Genre: Horror, Thriller
May is an ambitious Black media artist who is being coached to success by radical performance artist Agnes, until the boundaries between art and life become increasingly blurred and May has to confront the dark side of her ambitions.
 
SHALLOW HELL (Brazil)
Director: Rafael Toledo
Producer: Evandro Caixeta
Genre: Horror, Western
A group of illegal miners find a demon trapped inside a mine, that offers them unbelievable riches in exchange for sacrificed body parts.
 
THE BALLAD OF TITA AND THE MACHINES (USA, Mexico, Brazil)
Director: Miguel Angel Caballero
Producers: Helena Sardinha, Luis Antonio Aldana, Rafael Thomaseto
Genre: Science-Fiction
When a robotics empire sends humanoids to take over essential labor, a crew of unlikely workers band together, led by an elderly farmworker with nothing left to lose and everything to fight for.
