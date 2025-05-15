DON'T LEAVE THE KIDS ALONE New Trailer: Upcoming Mexican Horror Thriller From Emilio Portes

A new trailer for the Mexican horror thriller, Don't Leave The Kids Alone (No Dejes a los Niños Solos) has been released earlier today. Check it out down below.

A claustrophobic and psychological horror film about two competitive siblings alone in their new house. Newly widowed Cata attends a party, leaving her two young sons, Mati and Emi, alone at their new house. As the brothers attempt to find their games console their rivalry raises its head.

The new film from Emilio Portes had its World Premiere at Int’l Film Fest Rotterdam, followed by stops at BIFF and Fantaspoa. The Mexican premiere will be at Guadalajara Film Festival next June and there are two more stops at major genre festivals yet to happen in the final quarter of the year.

Our friends at FilmSharks signed on to be the international sales agents for the film during Berlinale and provided us the trailer.