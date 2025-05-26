DETECTIVE KIEN: THE HEADLESS HORROR: Victor Vu's New Film Gets International Release

Now that the Cannes Film Festival has concluded, we return to our regular programming today with the exciting news that Victor Vu's new film is receiving an international release across three continents -- North America, Europe, and Asia -- starting this week, via specialty distributor 3388 Films.

Detective Kien: The Headless Horror will be theatrically released in USA, Germany, Czech Republic and Slovakia starting May 29, UK, Canada, Norway, Sweden, Poland on May 30, with France, Bulgaria and Japan to follow. From the official statement:

"Detective Kien ascended the undisputed throne of #1 horror thriller of all time in Vietnam after just 8 days of play, and is on track to become Vietnam's 2nd highest grossing film of the year, while already having secured its spot as the 8th highest of all time in its home country.

"This is Victor Vu's 18th feature film in a storied 20-year career that has deftly balanced critical acclaim and commercial success. Vu is internationally known for Mat Biec (Dreamy Eyes) and Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass, Vietnam's official entries for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 93rd and 89th Academy Awards.

"Detective Kien is a follow-up to the director's 2023 romantic period film, The Last Wife. Actor Quoc Huy reprises his role of Detective Kien, an Imperial Commissioner adept in both martial arts and criminal investigation, as well as actress Dinh Ngoc Diep as the blunt and carefree Hai Man.

"In Vu's latest film, which was shot in villages and homes that are 200 years old and offers audiences a realistic portrayal of Vietnamese society during that period, the titular character investigates a headless body found in a rural Vietnamese village. As supernatural elements emerge, he faces chilling twists in this 19th-century mystery.

"Deviating in genre from its predecessor, Detective Kien transports audiences into a world of mystery, horror and thriller."

We've covered Victor Vu's films extensively in the past, so we can't wait to see his new one. Enjoy two stills from the film below, as well as the exciting thriller. And we'll have more about the film itself later in the week.

